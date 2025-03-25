Singer Neha Kakkar faced controversy during her Melbourne concert on 23 March when she arrived three hours late. Upon finally taking the stage, she broke down in tears as sections of the audience chanted for her to leave. The performance lasted just one hour after her delayed arrival. While some fans expressed sympathy, others criticised what they perceived as attention-seeking behaviour to deflect blame for the late start. Neha Kakkar Breaks Down on Stage at Melbourne Concert After Arriving 3 Hours Late; Angry Crowd Tells Her To ‘Go Back’ in Viral Video – WATCH.

Neha’s brother, singer-composer Tony Kakkar, suggested the organisers were at fault through cryptic Instagram posts. Though not explicitly naming anyone, his message was clear.

Tony Kakkar Defends Neha, Slyly Blames Organisers

In his post, Tony wrote, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements – booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"

Tony Kakkar's Cryptic Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

In another post written in Hindi, he appeared to criticise the audience’s reaction: "Artiste maryada mein reh aur janta?" (Shouldn’t both artists and the public maintain decorum?). Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Getting Divorced? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Gossip.

Another One of Tony Kakkar's Cryptic Posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Kakkar (@tonykakkar)

Neha Kakkar's Emotional On-Stage Apology Fails to Placate Crowd

A viral video from the concert shows Neha tearfully apologising at 10 pm for the 7:30 pm scheduled start.

Neha Kakkar crying for being 3 hrs late at a Melbourne show She also performed for less than 1 hour #NehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/TGyhaeCjpu — Redditbollywood (@redditbollywood) March 24, 2025

She was heard saying, "Guys, you are really sweet. You’ve been so patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho... I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ki wait nahi karvaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I am so sorry. It means a lot to me... Aaj aap log mere liye itna keemti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I’ll make sure you all dance." However, attendees reported the actual 'dance' lasted less than an hour.

