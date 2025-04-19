VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 19: In a significant development for the Indian cybersecurity sector, SiyanoAV, the flagship cybersecurity brand of Siyano Labs Private Limited, has achieved the prestigious Gold Certification for Anti-Malware under the OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program. This recognition marks a major milestone for the company and positions it among the world's most trusted technology partners dedicated to securing critical infrastructure and digital environments.

OPSWAT, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure protection, awards certifications to cybersecurity vendors whose products meet rigorous industry benchmarks. SiyanoAV has earned the Gold Certification after successfully meeting all requirements related to malware detection, access control, disk encryption compliance, and endpoint security.

SiyanoAV, established in 2024, has been at the forefront of innovation, offering advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored for modern enterprises. With this certification, SiyanoAV has further reinforced its commitment to providing cutting-edge, privacy-focused, and performance-driven security solutions for businesses operating in highly sensitive environments.

The OPSWAT Gold Anti-Malware Certification validates that SiyanoAV's products have undergone thorough technical evaluation and have met strict standards in protecting data workflows, ensuring fast and reliable deployment in mission-critical networks. The certification also affirms compatibility with OPSWAT's MetaDefender platform, enabling seamless integration and heightened defense against evolving cyber threats.

A spokesperson from SiyanoAV stated, "Being recognized as a Gold Certified Anti-Malware partner by OPSWAT under their Access Control Certification Program is a proud and defining moment for our company. It confirms our dedication to delivering trusted security solutions that safeguard critical systems and promote global cybersecurity resilience."

As cybersecurity challenges continue to escalate globally, particularly in sectors such as finance, healthcare, energy, and government, the need for secure and certified cybersecurity technologies has never been greater. With this recognition, SiyanoAV is now well-positioned to support organizations seeking robust anti-malware protection and endpoint security within regulated industries.

To learn more about the OPSWAT Access Control Certification Program and view the full list of certified partners, please visit

To explore SiyanoAV's advanced cybersecurity solutions, visit the official website at

This Gold Certification not only affirms SiyanoAV's technical expertise but also supports the company's vision of becoming a globally trusted cybersecurity partner. The company's product suite is now even more reliable and competitive on the international stage, aligned with the latest industry standards in data protection and access control.

