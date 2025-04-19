Another intriguing episode of WWE SmackDown took place on April 19, with some top stars cutting promos and also engaging in a bit of action. This was the last SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania 41 and the episode saw several feuds have a great build-up leading to the two-night PLE (Premium Live Event). John Cena interrupted Cody Rhodes just as he was about to speak and the two once again engaged in a war of words before the WWE Undisputed Champion laid out his WrestleMania 41 opponent with the Cross Rhodes once again. This was the same outcome last week on Raw in London when Cody Rhodes had left John Cena flat on his back. Carmelo Hayes Wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ahead of WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Plus, LA Knight fired a warning to Jacob Fatu ahead of their WWE United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Also, Naomi interrupted Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley before Jade Cargill ran out to chase her. Also, Carmelo Hayes won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and did so by eliminating long-time rival Andrade.

John Cena-Cody Rhodes Face Off Again

John Cena walked out to the ring just as Cody Rhodes was about to speak and reminded the fans that he would be competing his 20th WrestleMania and the last of his career and unlike other wrestlers, he would not be returning to the ring again after this farewell tour. John Cena also spoke about Cody Rhodes' turning down The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Undisputed Champion retaliated and taunted him stating he 'could not wrestle'. The segment ended with Cody Rhodes hitting another Cross Rhodes on John Cena after the latter tried to perform the Attitude Adjustment and one has to say that the WrestleMania 41 match between the two is surely going to be a very memorable one.

Cody Rhodes Hits John Cena With Cross Rhodes

Randy Orton Continues Search for WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent

Randy Orton continued his quest to search for an opponent to face at WrestleMania 41. After Kevin Owens was ruled out due to an injury, there has been uncertainty over who would face Randy Orton. The Apex Viper was determined to find an opponent for the 'grandest stage of them all' and asked the WWE universe to decide who he would face. He issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. WWE WrestleMania 41 Predictions: Check Out Predicted Winners of Every Match in Two-Night PLE.

Randy Orton Determined to Compete at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Tag Team Championship Match Ends in DQ, DIY Run Away With Titles

The WWE Tag Team match between champions The Street Profits and Motor City Machine Guns ended in disqualification after #DIY ran away with the titles. The Street Profits and the Motor City Machine Guns had a pretty interesting match up until that point and later, WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced that the three tag teams would have a TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) match next week with the title on the line.

Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley Confront Each Other

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky had a face-off before their Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. But Naomi got involved in the segment and was pursued by Jade Cargill, her opponent at WrestleMania 41. While Jade Cargill argued with Bianca Belair and was later confronted by Rhea Ripley, Naomi pushed the former from the back, which eventually led to a brawl inside the ring. WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky, who was done being sidelined, took out everyone and gave everyone a reminder that she was the one with the gold. WWE WrestleMania 41: Check Schedule of Matches for Nights 1 and 2 in Two-Night PLE.

Iyo Sky Takes Out Everyone After Chaotic Segment

This has gone off the rails! 😱@Iyo_SkyWWE had to remind EVERYONE who the Women's World Champion is 👊#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/E9tkPbjKmI — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Carmelo Hayes Wins Andre The Giant Battle Royal

Carmelo Hayes picked up a massive win of his career as he secured victory in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown. He along with Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade and Rey Fenix, formed the last four in this match. Shinsuke Nakamura seemed to be in control and the field was cleared further when El Grande Americano interrupted and eliminated Rey Fenix. Carmelo and Andrade were the last two superstars left in the ring after Shinsuke Nakamura too was thrown over the top rope and later, it was 'Melo' who threw his long-time rival Andrade over the top rope to win the match. WWE WrestleMania 41: Dates, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Two-Night PLE.

Other Results/Events on WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Seth Rollins started the show on SmackDown and cut a promo where he addressed his WrestleMania 41 opponents, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He teased a potential union with Paul Heyman by ending with saying, "That's not a prediction. That's a spoiler." Also, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green. Rey Mysterio also looked to be injured before his WrestleMania 41 match against El Grande Americano as he was competing alongside Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee against American Made.

