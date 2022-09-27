Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India - the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services has launched a special initiative - 'MaPro Xpress' covering over 180 industrial clusters across the Golden quadrilateral of India. The initiative kickstarted at the recently organized Industrial Distributors' meet aims to create awareness about SKF's broad range of maintenance products and tools that help customers achieve maximum bearing service life, optimize machine performance and improve machine and operator safety.

Sumit Mitra, Director of Lubrication Systems and Seals, India and SEA, said, "SKF has a diverse set of products and tools to enhance equipment performance for the different stages of a bearing's life cycle - from mounting, alignment, lubrication to basic condition monitoring and dismounting. We strive to be the technical partner of choice for our customers and are committed to continuously engaging with them through various platforms."

Till date, the MaPro Xpress initiative has covered various key areas in the industrial belt including the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. In addition to creating an awareness of our maintenance products, this initiative has led to strengthening of the relationship with the customers.

"The MaPro Xpress is an important initiative to improve machine efficiency and bearing performance. We are reaching out to customers across geographic locations and offering them SKF's bearing maintenance solutions for reliable and safe rotation."

Under the initiative, a team of territory managers from SKF and its distributor network are actively involved in product demonstrations and resolving customer queries related to equipment and bearing failure. The 'MaPro Xpress' will connect with plant and maintenance teams, procurement heads, and relevant stakeholders across the industrial value chain, educate them on best practice to avoid untimely bearing failure, and help them achieve improved bearing performance. Besides this, at every pit stop, there will be an engagement program, along with educational training sessions.

Reach out to your nearest SKF Authorized Industrial Distributor to learn more or send a mail to inside.sales@skf.com.

Know more - www.skf.com/group/products/maintenance-products.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81,732 million and the number of employees was 42,602. www.skf.com/in.

