New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, the country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services will showcase innovative products and solutions for the textile Industry at the 11th International Textile Machinery Exhibition (ITME) 2022 to be held from December 8 - 13 at India Exposition Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Given the objective to promote India as a sourcing hub for textile machinery and technology, SKF will be showcasing its wide array of intelligent and clean solutions to help the industry increase reliability, reduce energy consumption, and total cost of ownership. Visit us at Booth no. L22, Hall-12, India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Sujeeth Pai, Director - Industrial Market, SKF India and Southeast Asia said, "We have been partnering with some of India's leading textile manufacturers for various application specific offerings. We are excited to participate at ITME 2022 and are aligned with the objective to develop India as a textile sourcing destination. We are showcasing intelligent and clean solutions such as low friction bearings and customized solutions across all the stages of manufacturing for extended service life. Our aim is to partner with the Indian textile industry and help them improve machine performance and reliability, reduce energy consumption and total cost of ownership, and accelerate the transition to net-zero."

Key exhibits at the SKF booth will include:

- Bearing: Energy Efficient Bearings, Hybrid Bearings, Low Friction DGBBs, Bottom Roller Bearings, Tapered Roller Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings, Plain/Bush Bearing, NRB, and Y-Bearings, among others.- Seals and lubrication solutions: Seals, housing and accessories, lubricants and lubrication systems, condition monitoring products, and maintenance products.

SKF offers various solutions to the domestic textile Industry. The company is closely working with leading manufacturers to drive machine uptime and increase performance and reliability. The highlight of the event for SKF will be its state-of-the-art bearings - Energy Efficient Bearings, Hybrid Bearings, Low Friction DGBBs, and Bottom Roller Bearings - which are designed to reduce energy consumption.

Check out SKF capability page: lnkd.in/d-kpPKx9.

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602.

For more information, please visit: www.skf.com/in.

