Mumbai, December 7: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the assembly election results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat on Thursday, December 8. While the Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12, the coastal state of Gujarat voted in two phases - on December 1 and December 5. This year, the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly election saw a three way battle between ruling party BJP, the Congress and the AAP.

Before the results are declared, several exit polls predicted a landslide victory for BJP in Gujarat and a neck-to-neck fight between the saffron party and Congress in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, there are questions as to how one can check the assembly election results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. It must be noted that one can check the assembly election results by simply visiting the ECI website at https://results.eci.gov.in. MCD Elections Results 2022: Overjoyed AAP Promises Improved Amenities, BJP Takes Solace in Avoiding Rout.

How To Check Assembly Election Results On ECI Website:

Those who are keen on tracking the assembly election results of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh can visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at results.eci.gov.in. Besides, one can also track the assembly election results on ECI app as well.

How To Check Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results On ECI Website

Step 1. Visit the Election Commission of India's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/

Step 2. Click on "General Elections to Assembly Constituency December-2022".

Step 3. Results of Assembly Elections 2022 for the preferred state will be displayed.

Steps To Check Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly Election Results on EC App

Step 1. Visit Google Play Store on Android or App Store on Apple

Step 2. Download the Voter Helpline app by EC

Step 2. Enter using your credentials and register

Step 3. You can skip this step or register on the app

Step 4. After completing above steps, go to the "results" option on the homepage to find the results for the Assembly Elections 2022'.

