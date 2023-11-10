PNN

New Delhi [India], November 10: India's No.1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has been progressively moving ahead to partner with farmers and ensure farm happiness with its heavy-duty tractors in every season. The company has clocked its highest ever YTD (Apr-Oct'23) overall market share of 15% and stands among top market share gainers and continued to be among leading performers in the domestic industry. The extraordinary achievement also includes a record 18,002 overall tractor sales recorded during October'23.

With a strong commitment towards farmers' prosperity, Sonalika is fully aligned to make the festive season more grand and supporting farmers in adopting farm mechanisation. Harnessing the most advanced farm technologies, the company's heavy duty tractor range is designed to increase farmer efficiency and productivity, irrespective of the regional diversity. Sonalika has also extended never-seen-before seasonal offers under 'Heavy Duty Dhamaka' and attractive finance schemes on its heavy duty tractor range that enables the farming community in upgrading to newer technologies.

Sharing his views on the extraordinary achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are exhilarated to have achieved our Highest ever YTD (Apr-Oct'23) overall market share of 15% with market share gainers both in Domestic and Overall. We are proud to be the only brand which has registered growth in domestic sales among the leading players. Looking at the festive demand, we had already started preparing over the last few months and aligned strategies across our product & sales teams as well as dealer partners. We have ensured availability of farmer's preferred models across states for timely tractor deliveries. Since it is an extended festive season this year, we will make sure that our heavy duty tractors will continue to deliver enthusiastic times for farmers moving forward."

