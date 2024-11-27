PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has secured a multi-million dollar Modernization deal with a global leader in access solutions. This transformation deal will integrate and standardize the client's APAC business processes across 13 countries, ensuring seamless operations and real-time engagement with customers, suppliers, distributors, and partners.

Also Read | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' OTT Release: Here's When and Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan's Hit Horror-Comedy Film Online!.

As part of this digital transformation journey, Sonata Software will partner with the client to modernize their Dynamics AX 2012 R3 to state-of-the-art D365 Finance and Supply Chain Management. This modernization will encompass migrating data from legacy systems, implementing a data platform that includes over 260 Power BI reports, optimizing advanced warehousing and planning processes, and conducting pilot programs in Australia, New Zealand, and China. Additionally, an intelligence layer will be built into their systems using Microsoft Fabric, which will accelerate their data-to-decision journey seamlessly.

This deal was secured in Q1 FY25 and mentioned during the aligned earnings call which took place on July 31, 2024.

Also Read | Cars24 Sees 6.4% Increase in Loss to INR 498 Crore in FY24.

"Our efforts will focus on automating end-to-end processes, harnessing Microsoft's comprehensive technology stack to improve scalability and facilitate adoption for the client," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Through our digital transformation efforts, we will standardize and optimize their trading and manufacturing processes, integrate financial planning and monitoring, and simplify customization and integration by leveraging industry best practices."

Over the past three decades, Sonata Software has made significant investments in Australia, leveraging its highly skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and supportive government policies. This strategic growth has enabled the company to deliver world-class Modernization Engineering services to nearshore and local clients, particularly in the retail and manufacturing sectors. Most recently, the company further strengthened its presence by announcing a new Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with the Victorian Government, to address the rising demand for generative AI and data solutions.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hyper-growth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences) space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/4362526/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)