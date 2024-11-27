Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2024. The third instalment of Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy franchise hit the big screens on Diwali (November 1), facing a direct clash with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Cop Universe film, Singham Again. Despite the massive clash, both films went on to mint big numbers at the box office, making and breaking records for the respective actors. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan’s Mildy Intriguing Horror-Comedy is Haunted By Knotty Writing, Outdated Humour and CGI Spooks! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ OTT Release Update

If you are a big fan of the franchise and somehow missed watching the film in theatres, you have come to the right place. Amid speculations regarding the film's OTT release, the latest reports reveal exciting news for fans. The film was initially scheduled to make its digital debut by the end of December 2024. However, it seems fans will have to wait slightly longer to watch the horror-comedy film online. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now expected to land on OTT in January 2025.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Below:

According to a report in the Times of India, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix. However official announcements regarding the same are awaited from the makers and the streaming platform. According to a box office update shared by Kartik Aaryan on Monday (November 25), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has crossed the INR 400 crore mark worldwide, making it his highest-grossing film to date. Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit’s Romantic Dance on ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar’ Ends With a ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Twist (Watch Video).

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 boasts a stellar cast with Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, Triptii Dimri as Kartik's love interest, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit as Manjulika's making it an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans. The movie also features Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).