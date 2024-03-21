PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: Inspired by the Prime Minister's 5F Vision, Bharat Tex 2024, India's largest global textile event with a unified Farm to Fashion focus, concluded on February 29, 2024, in New Delhi. The four-day event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 26, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, drew an overwhelming response from both Indian and global players, including top brands and retailers. The Bharat Tex - 2024 event showcased over 65 knowledge sessions with over 100 global panellists discussing a variety of sector-related issues along with over 3,500 exhibitors and 3,000 buyers from more than 100 countries, as well as over 40,000 business visitors, besides textiles students, weavers, artisans and textile workers.

With a carefully chosen display of handwoven Sarees, Pashmina, and Scarves that honoured India's many weaving traditions, Soulweaves made a big impression at Bharat Tex 2024. Soulweaves showed a strong sense of intricate yet beautiful designs while maintaining their traditional roots, skillfully fusing traditional motifs and methods with cutting-edge aesthetics. The sheer artistry and attention to detail in each piece, which reflected the brand's passion for quality and craftsmanship, enthralled the visitors.

Founded by designer Swati Kapoor, a NIFT 2001 alumni, Soulweaves has been in the making since early 2016, a genuine labour of love born out of assiduous fabric research and planning. Her infectious enthusiasm and sincere love for her work struck an emotional connection with visitors, creating deep bonds and creating opportunities in new markets.

SoulWeaves told the tale of the brand--one of tradition, skill, and a constant quest for perfection--through interesting conversations and one-on-one meetups in addition to showcasing its merchandise. Soulweaves' commitment to handloom revival ensures every weave's story is told.

Lotus Sutra On Runway

SoulWeaves made its creations come to life in a stunning show of style and sophistication as it walked the runway sponsored by NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology). We present Soulweaves' exquisite handwoven collection of sarees called " Lotus Sutra ". Handloomed with natural fibres and adorned with intricate handblock printing and embroidery, each saree embodies a labour of love where every thread is woven with passion and adorned with utmost care.

Drawing inspiration from the majestic lotus flower, the collection features lotus motifs that reflect the inherent potential of every human to evolve and transform. The lotus symbolises the oneness of cause and effect. The Model Showcased the show-stopper Soulweaves Saree from the Lotus Sutra collection on the runway with the Founder, Swati Kapoor.

Team Soulweaves:

Behind the scenes at Bharat Tex 2024 stood a dedicated Team, SoulWeaves, that put its heart and soul into every aspect of the event, making certain that every detail was perfect.

Website: www.soulweaves.com

