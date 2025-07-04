Spy Verification Services Sets a New Benchmark in Background Verification With 90% Women Workforce and Tech-Driven Solutions

New Delhi [India], July 4: In a world where trust, data accuracy and identity authentication are more critical than ever, Spy Verification Services is emerging as a standout force in India's background verification industry. Marking 10+ successful years of operation since its founding in 2016, the company has now completed over 10 lakhs+ verifications, served 80+ clients across PAN India and built a powerful, inclusive team where 90% of the workforce is women.

From field address verification to criminal checks and employment history validation, Spy Verification Services has evolved into one of India's most comprehensive, tech-enabled background verification companies, with a firm commitment to data privacy, speed and people-first values.

A Legacy of Trust Since 2016

Spy Verification Services began as a modest operation focused on helping companies make safer hiring decisions. A decade later, the company stands as a trusted partner to organizations across industries - including education, fintech, staffing, logistics, healthcare and more.

"We started Spy Verification with a vision to redefine the way India handles background checks. Today, our focus is still the same: offer accurate, fast and ethical verifications - backed by people, powered by tech," says Sanchay Aggarwal, Founder and Director of Spy Verification Services.

Comprehensive Suite of Background Verification Services

-Employment Verification: Check for previous employment history, duration, roles and CTC from past employers.

- Education Verification: Cross-check academic records with universities, boards and institutes across India.

- Address Verification (Physical + Digital): PAN India field team conducts doorstep verifications with live photo capture, geo-tagging and timestamping.

- Criminal Record Verification: Searches police stations and courts for any history of pending or past criminal cases.

- Identity Verification: Verify Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID and other government IDs with API-based tools and manual audits.

- Reference Checks: Gather behavioral insights and job performance feedback from ex-colleagues and reporting managers.

- CIBIL / Credit Checks: Conduct financial reliability checks - especially for roles in finance, banking and trust-sensitive jobs.

PAN India Reach: Verifying Across Cities, Towns and Districts

Spy Verification's services aren't limited to metros. With a strong PAN India network of field verifiers, the company serves clients in Tier 1, Tier 2 and even Tier 3 cities - ensuring location is never a barrier to safety.

Empowering Women at the Core of Operations

One of the most unique aspects of Spy Verification is its 90% women-led team. From backend data verification to client communication and even on-ground physical verifications, the company's female workforce plays a pivotal role in its operations.

Trusted by 80+ Clients and Counting

Having served over 80+ organizations across India, Spy Verification's client portfolio includes EdTech platforms and universities, fintech firms and NBFCs, large staffing and facility management companies, corporate HR teams and healthcare and retail hiring divisions.

Looking Ahead: A Safer, Smarter Hiring Ecosystem

Spy Verification is now preparing for its next phase of growth: real-time API integrations, mobile apps for field agents and clients, partnerships with HRMS platforms and women skilling initiatives in rural India.

About Spy Verification Services

Founded in 2016, Spy Verification Services is a New Delhi-based background verification company offering comprehensive, technology-enabled and PAN India BGV solutions. With a focus on speed, safety and inclusion, the company has successfully completed over 10 lakh+ verifications and serves 80+ clients across India.

