The Traitors India Season 1 wrapped up with a grand and emotional finale, and it was Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther who walked away as the winners. The suspense-packed reality show, hosted by Karan Johar, came to a dramatic close as the final twist was revealed that comedian Harsh Gujral was the secret traitor all along. ‘The Traitors’ Season 2: Karan Johar-Hosted Show Set to Return With New Season Following a Phenomenal Debut, Confirms Amazon Prime Video.
The finale had fans glued to their screens as the last seven contestants faced off. Among them were five innocents: Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Jasmin Bhasin, Apoorva Mukhija and Sudhanshu Pandey and two traitors: Purav Jha and Harsh Gujral. As the final votes rolled in, Uorfi and Nikita made the right call, successfully exposing Harsh as the traitor. ‘She Gave Me Emotional Support’: Anshula Kapoor Shares How Maheep Kapoor’s Presence on ‘The Traitors’ Gave Her a Sense of Normalcy and Safety, Recalls Emotional Eviction and Reality TV Struggles.
Uorfi Javed’s Heartfelt Gesture Wins Hearts
With their sharp instincts and steady gameplay both Uorfi and Nikita earned the title of winners and were awarded a combined prize of INR 70.5 lakh. In a heartfelt moment after the win, Uorfi told Nikita she could keep the full prize money if she wished, a generous gesture that left viewers emotional. The show, known for its clever mind games, betrayals, and unexpected twists, lived up to its hype till the end. All episodes of The Traitors India Season 1 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
