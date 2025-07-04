The July 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown promises to bring exciting action. Multiple top stars, including Cody Rhodes, Alex Bliss, Nia Jax, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Randy Orton, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, are being advertised for the Blue Brand. WWE has also announced some interesting clashes, including multiple tag team clashes on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. On that note, take a look at this week's match card for Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Night of Champions 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship Title, Cody Rhodes Becomes King of Ring and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

King of the Ring Cody Rhodes Returns

After winning the King of the Ring Tournament final against The Viper, Randy Orton, at WWE Night of Champions 2025, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is set to feature on Saturday.

Queen of the Ring Jade Cargil Set to Appear

After winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament final against Asuka at WWE Night of Champions, Jade Cargill makes her triumphant return to SmackDown. It is expected that she will address the crowd on how she dominated the Queen of the Ring tournament and claim the ultimate throne.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs B-Fab & Michin vs The Secret Hervice

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to battle against B-Fab & Michin and The Secret Hervice in a triple threat women's tag team match. The winner of the thrilling encounter will grab the final spot in the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way at Evolution.

The Wyatt Sicks vs Chris Sabin, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Berto

The Wyatt Sicks will brawl against Chris Sabin, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, and Berto on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans can expect a chilling action! WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 30: The Judgment Day Win World Tag Team Belts, Seth Rollins Gets Attacked By CM Punk and LA Knight, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

The Bloodline tensions boiled over more after Jacob Fatu lost his WWE United States Championship belt against Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions 2025 PLE. The company has announced a brutal tag team encounter on WWE SmackDown where Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso will face Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).