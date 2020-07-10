Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Sri Tattva, India's leading health and wellness and FMCG brand offers a range of herbal immunity boosters based on the ancient science of Ayurveda.

At a time when keeping one's immunity strong is of utmost importance, the world is turning towards the ancient science of Ayurveda to give ways to build up one's immunity. The ancient texts detail the benefits of certain herbs which greatly helps in building immunity and maintaining overall health.

Also Read | From a Small Island to the Big World, the Inspiring Story of Shaquillo Fritz.

Through in depth research and development over the years, effective combinations of these herbs have been formulated to constitute an immunity boosting range of Ayurveda products.

The brand offers this range that consists of products like:

Also Read | ICSE Result 2020 Memes Go Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

Amruth - Also, known as Giloy or Guduchi has become the most sought after herb for building immunity.

Turmeric Plus - A combination of Turmeric & Pepper which increases the bioavailability of Curcumin - the beneficial component of Turmeric, by multifold.

Kabasura Kudineer - An ancient Siddha formulation which has been used for treating respiratory disorders.

Tulasi Arka - Pure water extracts of certified organic Tulasi, which has been used since ages to keep diseases at bay.

Shakti Drops - A proprietary formula with pure extracts of eight certified Organic Herbs which has proven to be very potent for boosting immunity and maintaining overall wellness.

The range is available online on its website www.srisritattva.com and it's mobile application for iOS and Android. The products are also available in Ayurveda and general stores across the country.

Sri Sri Tattva is also conducting studies in collaboration with Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute on asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 confirmed patients to measure the effectiveness of these herbal supplements in helping with early recovery of the patients. The trial has also been registered with the CTRI.

"Our body's immunity is its ability to resist a particular infection or toxin by the action of specific antibodies or sensitized white blood cells. It is important to stay protected from all external pathogens and maintain a strong immunity. One of the best ways to maintain optimum immunity is by using herbs which are safe from nature and have been prescribed in our ancient texts. We have seen a huge surge in demand for these products and are happy about the fact that people are benefiting from them," said Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva.

"At a time when safeguarding one's health is of utmost importance, people across the world are turning to Ayurveda for ways to build one's immunity. Our facilities are dedicated to cater to the need of the hour and bring the benefits of our immunity range to maximum people. We're grateful to everyone in our supply chain right from the growers of these herbs up to the last mile delivery partners through shops and ecommerce for their commitment," said Tej Katpitia, CEO, Sri Sri Tattva.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)