Shaquillo Fritz first started playing basketball when he was 13 years old on a hoop that his father had made out of a cement block, a pole, a hand painted piece of wood, and a rim from the hardware store. Now, he is on the brink of a promising professional career.

Early Years

Growing up in the city of Freeport on Grand Bahama island, Fritz excelled initially at track and field. He ran the 200 and 400 and developed his ability to jump with boxes his dad had made ranging from 10 to 40 inches. When his childhood best friend, Shaquille, became interested in basketball, his dad complied with his request and built him a hoop for them to play on.

Shaquille was much more dedicated to the sport than Shaquillo, but his enthusiasm pulled his friend along on the journey. Although Fritz was cut from his team at school and laughed off the court in local tournaments, the two friends persisted. Despite this initial lack of success in the game, he told his classmates at age 14 that he wanted to be a professional basketball player, and even the teacher laughed along with the rest of the class. That moment stuck out for Fritz and has continued to motivate him to preserve despite numerous setbacks.

Then one day, everything changed. While running a conditioning drill at practice, Shaquille’s heart gave out, and he passed away on the court. Just hours before, the friends had been hanging out, talking and joking and making plans for a one-on-one dunk competition the next day. For a time, Shaquillo floundered; unsure of what path to take he considered giving up on the sport entirely.

With his dad’s encouragement to work harder instead of giving up, he began waking up early and staying up late to practice harder and harder, he made the team and was able to earn a scholarship at the Darrell Sears Showcase that brough him to the United States his junior year of high school.

High School and Junior College

Starting out at a school in Arizona, the prep school wasn’t ideal, but Fritz was able to lead the basketball team to a championship. Recognizing his ambition and work ethic, a coach encouraged him to move along to the next opportunity, and he transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl. His understanding of the game flourished with the support of excellent coaches and talented teammates; with five stars on the team, he had no choice but to continue to improve in order to keep up.

At the end of his high school career, Fritz had numerous Division 1 teams interested in signing him, but he was once again held back by the high school he had attended in Arizona. Due to a paperwork issue with the school (which had by that time closed entirely), his only option was to attend a junior college.

At Miami Dade College, Fritz struggled, he lost weight and became bogged down with being on a team that did not align with his aspirations and coaches who had little to offer. When he transitioned to Paris Junior College, he took a step in the right direction. His stats improved and when he became a starter, he began to stand out.

Division 1

After a successful season with Paris, Fritz moved to Arkansas State where he continued to grow as a player before transitioning on to Pacific University for his senior year where he really hit his stride. He is 6’8” but has a wingspan of over 7 feet and an incredible vertical jump, so he’s faster than many of the bigger guys out on the court but able to fill the big role just as effectively. Because he blocks with his non-dominant left hand, he rarely encounters foul trouble. His natural ability and extreme work ethic make him one of the most talented and (unfortunately for now) underrated players in the game today.

Moving Onward

Although he may be headed for the G League or perhaps a team over in Europe in the coming season, nothing will stop Shaquillo Fritz from making it to the NBA one day. He is hard at work this summer improving his shooting skills and confidence to bring his offensive game up to the outstanding level of his defense. Despite setbacks and a lack of support from others, his determination and hard work will ensure he is ready to rise as soon as his opportunity arrives.