New Delhi [India], September 8: Sudhraj Electric Mobility Private Limited proudly announces the launchof VyaanMobility,at rail blazing electric vehicle(EV) brand designed to redefine India's mobility landscape. Helmed by Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, the visionary behind the iconic Ele brand acquired by Greaves Electric Mobility, Vyaan Mobility marks a bold new chapter in sustainable transportation--built with a global vision and anchored in trusted innovation.

DrivingIndia'sElectricFuture

Vyaan Mobility aims to accelerate India's shift toward clean,eco-friendly transport bydelivering high-performance electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers that are practical, efficient, and reliable.Every vehicle is engineered for maximum energy efficiency,minimal maintenance,and a seamless driving experience--meeting the needs of both urban commuters and commercial operators.

InnovationRootedinLeadership

"HavingbuilttheElebrandintoatrustednameinelectricmobility,IamthrilledtoleadVyaan Mobility,whereinnovationmeetsreliability.Ourgoalistoprovidevehiclesthatnotonlymeet India'smobilityneedsbutalsosetglobalstandardsinEVdesignandperformance,"says Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, Chairman of Sudhraj Electric Mobility Private Limited.

TheGrowthCatalyst:Mr.ChiragAggarwal

As Director (Sales & Business Development), Mr. Chirag Aggarwal is driving Vyaan's nationwidedealeranddistributorexpansion.HavingplayedapivotalroleindevelopingtheEle brand and strengthening the E-Rickshaw ecosystem, he now focuses on building a robust partner network for Vyaan. His entrepreneurial insight, market acumen, and commitment to dealer growth ensure that partners benefit from structured support, training, and sustainable business opportunities.

Innovation&Execution:Mr.HarshAggarwal

As Director(Operations&GlobalSales),Mr.HarshAggarwal bringsasharpfocusonfuture mobility. A new-age entrepreneur, he combines youthful energy with a hands-on approach to operations, ensuring agility, performance, and intelligent design across Vyaan's product portfolio. His leadership has positioned Vyaan as a tech-forward EV brand, shaping its customer-centric DNA and driving international aspirations.

SustainabilityattheCore

Vyaan Mobility is morethanjustvehicles--it is a movement toward a greener, cleaner India. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the company's EVs contribute to lowering air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, while promoting eco-conscious transportation.

ScalingNewHeights

With a strong base in Delhi and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Vyaan Mobility is set to expand its dealer network, service infrastructure, and product portfolio across India while also exploring global markets. Anchored by the vision of Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, the growth strategyof Mr.ChiragAggarwal,and the innovation of Mr.HarshAggarwal,Vyaan Mobility is poised to lead India's next-gen electric mobility revolution.

