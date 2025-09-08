New Delhi, September 8: OPPO F31 series 5G will launch in India on September 15, 2025. As per reports, it may include OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G models. It is anticipated to come under the mid-range category, which will likely be launched as a successor to the OPPO F29 series that launched in March this year in India.

Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the AI feature of the upcoming smartphones from the OPPO F31 series 5G. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OPPO said, "With AI Voice Scribe, the #OPPOF31Series5G translates anything and everything in real time with subtitles." As per reports, the OPPO F31 series 5G price in India could start under INR 20,000. iPhone 17 Price in India: Know Likely Prices and Specifications of Apple’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Ahead of September 9 Launch.

OPPO F31 Series 5G AI Feature

No client requests get lost in translation. With AI Voice Scribe, the #OPPOF31Series5G translates anything and everything in real time with subtitles. #SmoothAndPowerful #BusinessBadegaSmoothChalega For details, Search “OPPO F31 Series” pic.twitter.com/NNl4wnlBnr — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 8, 2025

OPPO F31 Series 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO F31 5G is likely to be available in blue, green, and red colours. The F31 Pro 5G could feature in gold and grey colours, while the F31 Pro+ 5G is expected to be offered in blue, white, and pink colour options. OPPO F31 5G will reportedly feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone could come with a dual rear camera setup of 50MP and 2MP, along with a 16MP front camera.

The OPPO F31 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and might offer a 6.57-inch display. Additionally, the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is likely to feature a 6.79-inch AMOLED display and will probably be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Sale Goes Live in India, Available Now at Flipkart; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the OPPO F31 5G price in India could be under INR 20,000, and the OPPO F31 Pro 5G might be priced around INR 30,000. The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is expected to be priced at around INR 35,000.

