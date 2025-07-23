VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: India's mutual fund ecosystem witnessed a promising transformation this week with the official debut of Revenumf.com, the latest fintech offering from Sukhmal Mutual Fund Distributors Pvt Ltd. This new age digital platform is set to make mutual fund investing hassle free for a wider audience, combining the trust of a seasoned industry player with the convenience today's investors demand. By introducing a basket based investment approach, Revenumf.com eliminates the confusion typically faced by investors sifting through hundreds of schemes. Instead, users can now choose from carefully curated baskets of mutual funds focused on specific goals such as wealth creation, tax saving, emergency planning, or retirement, all crafted by expert financial minds.

What really sets Revenumf.com apart, say industry observers, is its inclusive digital onboarding. Not only does it cater to individual investors across India, but also extends its seamless experience to non individual entities like private limited companies, partnership firms, and proprietorships. The platform's NRI onboarding, in particular, is getting attention for removing traditional bottlenecks: non-resident Indians can now complete their KYC and start investing in Indian mutual funds digitally in less than 10 minutes, a rare feat in the current ecosystem. Beyond accessibility, Revenumf.com offers expert-curated mutual fund baskets with active rebalancing, free for users, with no advisory fees or charges. Available on both Android and iOS, the platform offers both SIP and lump sum investment options, wrapped in a simple, guided interface suitable for both first-timers and seasoned investors.

"We built Revenumf.com to solve the chaos around mutual fund selection" said a company spokesperson. "Rather than picking one fund at a time, investors can now invest in expert curated baskets designed for long term growth, all with a few clicks."

Market experts are calling the launch "a double win" for both investors and the company. Investors benefit from the confidence and clarity that curated baskets and a transparent process provide, while Sukhmal expands its reach to under served segments such as NRIs and business entities, opening up fresh avenues for growth.

With long standing reputation for ethics and transparency, Sukhmal Mutual Fund Distributors Pvt Ltd aims to make wealth creation simpler and truly inclusive for Indians everywhere. With Revenumf.com, the company is setting a new benchmark in digital mutual fund investing, giving investors at home and abroad the right tools to grow their money with confidence.

About Sukhmal Mutual Fund Distributors Pvt Ltd:

Sukhmal Mutual Fund Distributors Pvt Ltd is an AMFI registered mutual fund distributor and a BSE registered mutual fund broker (BSE member code: 63691), dedicated to promoting transparent and ethical investing through technology-driven solutions. With decades of industry experience, the firm caters to a diverse investor base both in India and overseas, maintaining a strong focus on simplicity, customer trust, and sustainable long-term growth.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

