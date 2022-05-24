New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/GPRC): Leading lights of the industry were honoured at 'Times Business Awards 2022' held in The Roseate, New Delhi recently.

Organised by India's largest media conglomerate--'The Times Group', the event celebrated the best and the brightest in the industry for their ground-breaking achievements, and entrepreneurial success.

The mega event witnessed a galaxy of luminaries and stalwarts appreciating the success of the captains of the Industry on such a prestigious platform. The award ceremony reached its grand crescendo with the announcement of the winners who walked the ramp holding the trophies in their hands amid the presence of a host of celebrities like the Indian Film Actress Neha Dhupia and the playback, pop singer-composer Shibani Kashyap and many more.

Among the awardees included Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollowho won the prestigious Times Business Award for Outstanding contribution in Steel Tubes industry in India. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We are delighted and humbled to receive this award. It's such an amazing achievement and an apt recognition for the hard work and tireless efforts of our team."

Pratap Singh Rathi, Director, Ace Group was bestowed upon with Times Business Award for Outstanding contribution in the Indian Real Estate Sector. Sharing his deep sense of appreciation, he said, "I feel honoured to have won this significant award andI take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and gratitude for the same."

On the occasion, Sumit Arora, Director, Alniche Lifesciences was honoured with Times Business Award for Outstanding contribution towards Critical Healthcare Segment.While receiving this prestigious accolade he said, "It is an extremely proud moment for us and I'm felling rather overwhelmed at this moment. Thank you for recognising all of our efforts."

A highly credible jury, experts from different industries and other stakeholders were also present at the occasion. The participating brands were uniquely judged on various parameters and all these brands won awards in their respective categories.

