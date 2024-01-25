SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, a leading name in mental health treatment and wellness, mentored by renowned actor Suniel Shetty, is expanding its portfolio of services by getting into corporate wellness. This strategic move aims to expand their repertoire of services, revenue and create a larger footprint in Mental Health.

Veda has engineered a proprietary software solution that exhibits the Happiness Index of a company along with a lot of other metrics, such as Anxiety, Stress etc., all in real-time.

Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness is renowned for its luxury rehabilitation centres and its revolutionary tele-therapy app, "Let's Get Happi." The organisation has been on a relentless mission to make mental health accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Now, it's set to transform the corporate wellness landscape by prioritising mental fitness.

The company has been in the news for garnering some of the most prestigious investors from across the world (which ranges from celebrities, doctors, VCs, etc.), its innovative yet pragmatic solutions, and its rapid expansion. Veda is considered the fastest-growing mental health brand in India and clearly the most visible one, thanks to its celebrity associations.

Shetty's mentoring of Veda stems from a deeply personal commitment to mental health. "Mental health is not a luxury; it's a necessity. Thrilled to support Veda's vision," he says, as a staunch advocate of holistic wellness, and continues to emphasise the urgency of mental health care in corporate settings.

"People are going through a lot of stress and anxiety at work but not dealing with it properly. We want to change that. This will help the people become happier and the organisations more productive," says Manun Thakur, Founder and C.E.O. of Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness.

By integrating mental health care into corporate wellness strategies, Veda aims to:

* Reduce workplace stress and burnout.

* Improve team productivity and morale.

* Foster a culture of well-being beyond office walls.

"We believe that a mentally healthy workforce is the cornerstone of success in any organisation," says Manun Thakur.

Veda's expansion into corporate wellness is a significant step towards creating mentally resilient workplaces that benefit both employees and organisations alike. The company's reputation for excellence, along with the unwavering support of someone as renowned and respected as Mr. Shetty, promises a brighter, mentally healthier future for the corporate world. Veda has already made forays into the corporate world by working very closely with some top PSU's, Industry Leaders, Politicians and Celebrities helping them become mentally stronger and more resilient.

The company, already considered the top player in the rehab business with some of its centres winning awards as the best rehab in India, aims to double its revenue this financial year and promises to launch two new rehab centres in Hyderabad and Kolkata along with new modules on their tech platforms.

For more information, you can visit https://vedawellnessworld.com/corporate-wellness/ or email Nikhil Dhage at Nikhil.Dhage@vedawellnessworld.com. Contact: +918454830000.

