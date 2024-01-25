Thane, January 25: The Thane police recently arrested two people for allegedly selling the skin of a tiger worth over Rs 40 lakh in the city. The two accused were arrested by the Crime Branch Unit 3 of the Thane police on Sunday, January 21, from Kalyan-Shilphata Road. The arrested accused have been identified as Sitaram Nerpagar and Brijlal Saisingh Pawra.

Police officials said that Nerpagar is a resident of Tulja Bhavani Nagar, Jalgaon, while Pawra stays at Shivpur in Dhule, reports Hindustan Times. An official of the Crime Branch said that they received a tip from an informer regarding the sale of tiger skin. Acting on the tip-off, the crime branch officials laid a trap at the Kalyan-Shilphata Road and trapped the duo. Man Killed in Thane by Unidentified Persons After Quarrel.

The officials intercepted the duo's car and found the tiger skin, one country-made revolver, and two live cartridges. Soon after they were arrested, the police took them for questioning, where they confessed that they had come to sell the tiger skin. A police officer said that the tiger skin, revolver and two live cartridges were worth Rs 42 lakh.

Following their confession, the crime branch officials lodged a case against the duo under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Later, the accused were produced in court which remanded them to police custody till January 25. The police also seized a four-wheeler which belonged to the accused. Four Held with Tiger Skin, Paw in Thane District.

Naresh Pawar, Senior police inspector of Crime Branch Unit 3, said that they are trying to find out where the accused sourced the tiger skin from. The police are also trying to find out who was going to buy the tiger skin and at what price.

