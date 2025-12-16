VMPL

Dubai [UAE], December 16: In a landmark move that is set to reshape the global fitness and nutrition landscape, legendary bodybuilder, artist, and fitness visionary Kai Greene has officially signed a long-term partnership deal with Core Champs, one of the world's fastest-emerging premium supplement brands.

Also Read | Realme NARZO 90 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Realme NARZO 90 Series 5G Smartphone Launched in India.

This strategic collaboration brings together Kai Greene's global influence and Core Champs' mission to deliver scientifically-backed, high-performance sports nutrition for athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

A Game-Changing Alliance

Also Read | Watching Porn Can Land You in Legal Trouble? Scammers Impersonate CBI, Send Fake Emails Accusing Recipients of Serious Crimes; Check Modus Operandi of New Scam.

Kai Greene 3x Arnold Classic Champion, Mr. Olympia runner-up, entrepreneur, and one of the most recognizable faces in the bodybuilding world - will now serve as:

* Global Brand Ambassador

* Product Innovation Partner

* Creative Director for Athletes & Events

This partnership will drive Core Champs' expansion across North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, solidifying the brand as a powerhouse in the sports nutrition industry.

Kai Greene on Joining Core Champs

Speaking on the long-term partnership, Kai Greene said:

"Core Champs is a brand built on authenticity, science, and real passion for improving human performance. Their vision aligns with everything I stand for - discipline, excellence, and pushing the limits. Together, we're going to inspire athletes around the world to chase greatness."

Sunny, CEO of Core Champs, announced:

"Having Kai Greene join Core Champs is more than a partnership - it's a historic moment for our brand. Kai is an icon whose influence extends far beyond bodybuilding. His philosophy, creativity, and global fanbase make him the perfect partner to elevate Core Champs into its next era."

Sunny also confirmed that Kai Greene will actively contribute to:

* New product development

* Advanced training programs

* Athlete mentorship initiatives

* International tours, expos, and community events

A New Era for Global Fitness

Kai Greene's signing marks a major milestone for Core Champs as the brand continues to expand its presence across the world. With a shared passion for innovation, performance, and education, the partnership is set to redefine standards in the sports supplement category.

From elite athletes to everyday fitness enthusiasts, Core Champs aims to bring high-quality, certified, and effective supplements to consumers globally - now powered by the vision of one of bodybuilding's greatest icons.

Explore a wide selection of high-quality supplements only at https://corechamps.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)