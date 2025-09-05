Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport, Ahmedabad, now boasts of a state-of-the-art Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT).

This modern terminal with over 20,000 sq m of operational area and enhanced capacity to handle cargo up to 200,000 MT annually represents a significant step up in scale and efficiency, replacing the existing set-up with a capacity of 50,000 MT/year.

The ICT at SVPI Airport aims to bring efficiency and improve reliability of cargo movement, enabling faster, more dependable cargo processing at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad, and will cater to its broader catchment areas across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The facility upholds standards, with comprehensive CCTV, controlled access, and robust screening technology.

Innovations such as Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) at truck gates, Handheld Terminal (HHT) operations, and barcode tracking ensure real-time visibility for stakeholders, setting a new standard for supply chain technology in the region.A dedicated cold-chain zone has been created to preserve product integrity, while advanced features--such as high dock counts, ball transfer decking and automated equipment-- would boost efficiency during peak periods. The ICT integrates world-class infrastructure with digital processes as a state-of-the-art platform, a release said.

"Reflecting Gujarat's dynamic industrial mix, the ICT handles a broad spectrum of cargo, including e-commerce, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, valuables, and perishables. Internationally, top exports include engineering goods, garments, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals," it said.

The terminal is prepared to manage emerging sectors and high-value cargo such as temperature-controlled shipments, electronic components, oversized equipment, live animals, and fast-moving e-commerce consignments to support the state's growth.

"SVPIA will continue to invest in infrastructure, digital systems, and multimodal connectivity to enhance speed, reliability, and cost efficiency, thereby giving the industries in Gujarat a significant boost," the release said.

SVPI Airport, it said, remains dedicated towards establishing a modern, efficient, and resilient logistics ecosystem for Ahmedabad and the western region.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group. AAHL is India's largest operator of public-private partnership airports.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL) operates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, a key aviation asset located in Ahmedabad, the largest city of Gujarat.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) is spread over 987 acres and is Gujarat's busiest airport by passenger traffic. In FY 2024- 25, SVPIA processed 13.3 million passengers and managed nearly 280 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) daily. (ANI)

