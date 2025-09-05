Lucknow, September 5: In a shocking incident, a two-month-old infant died after being snatched by a group of monkeys and dropped into a water-filled drum at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, which has long complained of an unchecked monkey problem.

According to the India Today report, the tragedy took place while the baby was sleeping indoors on Thursday, September 4. The family, busy with household chores, failed to notice the monkeys entering the house. When they realised the child was missing, a frantic search began. Cries from the rooftop led them to a drum filled with water, where the baby was found submerged. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP's Bareilly, Dies.

Baby Dies After Monkeys Drop Him in Water-Filled Drum in UP's Sitapur

The incident has sparked grief and outrage in the area. Locals allege that Sitapur has been struggling with a severe monkey menace for years, with frequent cases of injuries and property damage. Despite repeated complaints, residents say the forest department and administration have failed to take effective measures.

Monkey Menace in Uttar Pradesh

Several Uttar Pradesh districts have been plagued by the monkey menace. In January 2023, a 2-month-old boy died after being thrown down by a troop of monkeys from the roof of his house at Chapar village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district. Police said the boy woke up after being dragged away by the monkeys. He cried and got the attention of the family. His father, Visveshwar Verma, rushed to check on him and saw the monkeys taking him towards the roof. Visveshwar and his family went after the monkeys to rescue the toddler. Monkey Menace in Mathura: Monkeys Attack 5-Year-Old Child in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surface.

All attempts were made to coerce the monkeys to hand over the child safely. In the melee, the monkeys which took him to the roof threw the child down to the ground. The child suffered injuries to the head and was rushed to a Family Health Centre in Tindwari, where doctors declared the child 'brought dead'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).