New Delhi [India], July 31: Symbiosis Law School, Pune, a distinguished constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), successfully organized its 'Zero Day Programme' for the prospective B.A./B.B.A. LL. B (Hons) Batch on July 17, 2023. The event commenced with insightful addresses by the core faculty, enlightening first-year students, parents, and other stakeholders, followed by an engaging campus tour.

Dr Shashikala Gurpur, an esteemed Fulbright Scholar, and the Director of Symbiosis Law School Pune, as well as the Dean of Faculty of Law at Symbiosis (Deemed University), Jean Monnet Chair, and Professor (EUC- LAMP co-funded by EU), warmly welcomed all the students and parents. Dr Gurpur reaffirmed the institute's ethos, encapsulated in the phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the cherished motto of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). She shared the institution's remarkable journey since joining in 2007, highlighting the notable presence of numerous sitting judges of the Supreme Court and legal luminaries who have emerged from Symbiosis Law School, Pune.

Dr Gurpur assured the parents and incoming batch that the college's administration and welfare initiatives are meticulously overseen by multiple faculty bodies and student-led teams. She provided a succinct overview of the various committees and cells within the college, underlining the importance of active participation in such enriching communities.

Addressing the parents, Dr Gurpur presented the institute's impressive placement statistics, affirming that their investment in Symbiosis Law School, Pune, leads to becoming part of a vast network of over 20,000 accomplished alumni, including partners in Tier 1 law firms, judges, Additional Solicitor General, and more. She congratulated the students for their resolute determination in facing the intense competition during the entrance exam, leading them to make an exceptional choice for their legal education.

Dr Gurpur introduced the esteemed faculty members to the incoming batch, acquainting them with the various subjects and electives offered, such as Principles and Foundations of EU Law, Gender and Family Law, Human Rights Law and Jurisprudence, Innovation, Technology and Intellectual Property Law, Trademarks and Geographical Law. Each faculty's expertise and responsibilities were briefly outlined, fostering an environment of academic understanding and appreciation.

The programme also covered other essential aspects of the academic structure, including assignment submission procedures, student peer initiatives, securing internships, and issuance of library cards, ensuring a smooth transition for the students into their academic journey.

Prof. Kshitij Naikade, Deputy Director (Administration), SLS- Pune, introduced the dedicated Administrative Staff of Symbiosis Law School, Pune Campus, emphasizing their pivotal role in facilitating the academic and holistic well-being of the newcomers. He encouraged open communication and urged the audience to seek assistance whenever required, assuring them of effective resolution for any challenges that may arise. Prof. Naikade emphasized the significance of discipline, persistence, and hard work to achieve academic excellence and wished the students the very best in all their future endeavors.

The 'Zero Day Programme' marked a successful and promising start to the academic journey of the incoming B.A./B.B.A.LL. B (Hons) Batch at Symbiosis Law School, Pune, promising a nurturing environment for their growth and development as future legal professionals and responsible global citizens.

