EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network, has captivated audiences with its diverse content, including movies, shows, documentaries, podcasts, and games. Now, the platform is excited to announce its next growth phase with a robust slate of original series. The originals promise to take viewers on an impressive journey through compelling narratives, unforgettable characters, and high-quality production values. IN10 Media Network Launches Its Film Division MovieVerse Studios; Check Out Its Announcement Video!

Emphasizing IN10 Media Network’s vision to build an influential content studio and invest in content that reflects the network's vigour for staying ahead of the curve, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette.”

By creating compelling original shows, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers. “We are delighted to unveil our first six original series to the world,” said Sourjya Mohanty, COO of EPIC ON, and added, “We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling.”

Mohanty highlighted the team has endeavoured to capture the pulse of the viewers – from metros to hinterlands – and wants to deliver content that offers unparalleled entertainment at affordable prices. EPIC ON Join Hands with Leading Smart TV Solutions Provider Foxxum GmbH.

EPIC ON's original shows will span various genres. From gripping dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the content lineup promises to captivate and entertain viewers of all ages.

Some highlights from EPIC ON's upcoming original shows include:

Tatlubaaz: A pulp-fiction show, produced by 9pm Films, is set in Varanasi and follows the story of a notorious con man. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Agarwal.

A pulp-fiction show, produced by 9pm Films, is set in Varanasi and follows the story of a notorious con man. The show stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, and Divya Agarwal. Video Cam Scam: A thriller, produced by Blue Drop Films, is a story about sextortion. It showcases a chase between two worlds - scammers and a cop. The show stars Rajniesh Duggall and Amruta Khanvilkar.

A thriller, produced by Blue Drop Films, is a story about sextortion. It showcases a chase between two worlds - scammers and a cop. The show stars Rajniesh Duggall and Amruta Khanvilkar. Plot 1/2: A dramedy, produced by Rusk Media, is a light-hearted story of five young & quirky but bickering cousins living in old Delhi. They all come together to save their home. Nishant Malkhani and Ankit Bhatia play important characters in the show.

A dramedy, produced by Rusk Media, is a light-hearted story of five young & quirky but bickering cousins living in old Delhi. They all come together to save their home. Nishant Malkhani and Ankit Bhatia play important characters in the show. #Blue Tick (aur trolls): A drama, produced by Folklore Film Studios, is a story of an influencer – her rise and fall. The show stars Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam.

A drama, produced by Folklore Film Studios, is a story of an influencer – her rise and fall. The show stars Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam. Maya Deluxe: A noir thriller, produced by Lockdown Shorts Studio, is a story of a dysfunctional suburban middle-class couple living in Mumbai, but their lives are shattered when a mysterious murder takes place in their hotel and what follows.

A noir thriller, produced by Lockdown Shorts Studio, is a story of a dysfunctional suburban middle-class couple living in Mumbai, but their lives are shattered when a mysterious murder takes place in their hotel and what follows. Chill: A slice-of-life drama, produced by Mukesh Chhabra Films, is a modern-day drama of corporate reinvention, the protagonists’ coming-of-age compels them to embrace love as their most powerful asset.

With a steadfast dedication to quality and a focus on delivering content that resonates with viewers, EPIC ON aims to redefine the digital entertainment experience. The shows will be available on the EPIC ON app and aggregator platforms like Tata Play, Airtel X-Stream, DishTV Watcho, Jio Fibre, BSNL and many others of which the super-app is part of.

The platform promises to launch numerous series in various genres in the coming months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).