Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Bangalore based Company Synpack announced its collaboration with two tech firms Baetho and Clique in association with Round Table India, in launching their initiative "H.O.P.E" to help frontline warriors fight the war against COVID.

The challenge of addressing sudden surge in positive cases, H.O.P.E is procuring and distributing Personal Protection Kits to reach out and protect 30,000 doctors and frontline COVID workers across the country.

The aim is to reach the fearless front line fighters through Round Table India as well as Ketto (a crowdfunding platform) to help raise funds for this initiative. The donations can reach www.ketto.org/fundraiser/hopeofindia.

The three partners in the war against COVID-19 - Synpack, Baetho and Clique intent to launch the Crowdfunding Campaign is to raise funds through Ketto and seek donations from Corporates and Individuals who feel for the cause to support frontline workers. Currently donations are coming from friends, family members and the Business network across India.

As the campaign is gaining traction, HOPE urges people to donate and help make this campaign a success. Donors can donate by clicking on this link: www.ketto.org/fundraiser/hopeofindia.

Youtube link: youtu.be/vsQHwEc1Yco.

"The initiative is a brainchild of ours and since we manufacture PPE Kits and other COVID protective Equipments, we started initially in a small way to give away free Protective Equipments to Government and Private Hospitals in high-intensity states who are running out of funds. Now as the number of active cases doubling every other day, India requires more than two crores PPE Kits (Personal Protective Equipment) and hence, we thought of addressing the issue of requiring PPE kits in donations," said Naushik Kabra, CEO, Synpack.

"The initiative H.O.P.E is driven by the need to reach out to the frontline staff who face a shortfall of funds to procure PPE kits especially in rural parts of India and PPE kits are most important in preventing the transmission of the Coronavirus to our healthcare workers who are at constant risk as they strive to protect us," said Naushik Kabra.

Though the government bodies are trying their best to tackle the short fall due to insufficient funds, it is the most unusual situation with the numbers of those afflicted surging each day, a huge gap has been created between the need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the fund requirements for the same.

Team H.O.P.E comprising of Naushik, Sharath, Pratik and Shashank said, "We strive to raise funds to reach out to frontline warriors thus ensuring to curtail the spread of this virus as much as possible. We come across several Hospitals and Doctors both in urban as well as rural areas around the country that are unfortunate enough not to even receive the basic funds to procure personal protective equipments for themselves."

This initiative HOPE (Heroes of Planet Earth) not only helps the frontline workers but also stands to help the patients who are charged a large sum in hospitals for the doctor's PPE which is quite unfair to them. The goal is to bring about free PPE kits to our Heroes who strive to protect us through this pandemic.

H.O.P.E is an initiative created by Synpack with the help of two Tech companies with similar thoughts to help give back in whatever way to our Heroes, the Doctors and frontline workers who go out every day risking their own lives for the nation. The Team felt that they can't just sit back and pray or wish for Corona to go away, hence, needed to do something which helps contain the spread of this virus. H.O.P.E s joint efforts and the help of generous donors, the wish is to reach out to 30,000 COVID Warriors. Come be a part of H.O.P.E.

