SRH vs DC Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are locking horns with Delhi Capitals in the match 47 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27 (Tuesday). It’s a must-win game for David Warner’s Orange Army to maintain an outside chance in the playoff race. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who lost their previous two games, will be aiming to get back on winning ways. Notably, DC will also climb at the top of team standings after winning this game. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the SRH vs DC match. SRH vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 47.

Delhi indeed has one of the most well-balanced sides in the tournament, and their position in team standings justifies the fact. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have impressed one and all in the top order while Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel have made significant contributions in the end over. Coming to the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada, Ancrich Nortje and R Ashwin have done commendable jobs. SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Speaking of Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have failed to come together as a unit in most of the games. Although there are several impressive individual performances, the Orange Army are yet to put on an all-round show. Nevertheless, they registered a 15-run win when they met Delhi earlier this season and will take the field with some confidence.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Shahbaz Nadeem