Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tata Motors Ltd (TML) has appointed Martin Uhlarik as its new Global Design Head.

He was till recently Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) and takes over his new role from Pratap Bose who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Over the course of 27-year career, Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global OEMs. Since joining Tata Motors in 2016 as Head of Design in UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors, said Uhlarik is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies.

"His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language," he said in a statement.

Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. He will lead teams in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune (India). He will report into Shailesh Chandra, President of passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors.

Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

Part of the 113 billion dollar Tata group, the company has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a network of 103 subsidiaries, 10 associate companies, three joint ventures and two joint operations. (ANI)

