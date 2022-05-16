Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Tata Power Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, said on Monday it has bagged an order of 300 megawatt (MW) solar project worth Rs 1,731 crore from the government-run NHPC.

The project site, located in Rajasthan, will be developed under the CPSU scheme of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Tata Power said in a statement.

The project will be completed within 18 months time period, aims to reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions, and is expected to generate approximately 750 million units annually. Cells and modules made in India would be used in the project installation, it said.

"We are honoured to have won this significant project from NHPC. It underlines the industry's confidence in our ability to develop and deliver world-class solar projects on time using state-of-the-art Indian technology," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power. (ANI)

