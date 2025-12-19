VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 19: With the rapid advancement of India's manufacturing sector towards global competitiveness and the nation's adoption of Industry 4.0, Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the Most Preferred Workplaces - Manufacturing 2025-26, bringing together the nation's foremost manufacturing talent leaders to celebrate organisations that are redefining industrial growth through people-first leadership.

The day-long conference and award program recognised manufacturing organisations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment towards workforce empowerment, leadership trust, digital readiness and operational excellence, reinforcing the belief that sustainable industrial growth is built on strong workplace cultures.

The summit kicked off with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network, emphasizing the need for organizations to balance purpose, technology, and people strategy. "Today, workplaces are not just about processes; they're about people, purpose, and performance," he noted.

The agenda featured a high-impact Panel Discussion on Tackling the Toughest Workforce Challenges in Manufacturing, which was moderated by Purushottam Kaushik, Head, Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution, The World Economic Forum India Liaison Office, World Economic Forum. Eminent panellists included Nishad Mehta, General Manager and Head - Corporate Learning and Development, Larsen & Toubro; Sarika Gore, Head HR & GM, Artsons Limited, A Tata Enterprise; Sheetal Arora, Head Human Resources & IR, Mobility Group India, Eaton; Tapan Bagwe, Head HR- India & South Asia, Barry Callebaut Group; and Nidhi Mer, Human Resources Director- APAC, Septodont.

The elite platform of thought-leadership and recognition was graced by Shri Subhash Desai, Former Minister of Industry & Mining, Government of Maharashtra as a Guest of Honour. During his address at the platform, Shri Desai highlighted, "India today has the youngest population in the world, with over 60 per cent of our people below the age of 40. This demographic advantage is our greatest strength, but it also places a significant responsibility on industry and leadership. Manufacturing, in particular. The challenge before us is not just to merely create jobs, but to build future-ready factories and workplaces that can continuously upskill, engage and empower this young workforce."

The summit also featured insightful keynotes and high-impact panel discussions on critical themes including smart factories, IT-OT convergence, future skills for manufacturing, ESG-led operations and building workforce loyalty on the shopfloor, offering leaders actionable insights to navigate a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

The summit also celebrated excellence with a clutch of select organisations recognised as the Most Preferred Workplace 2025-26 in Manufacturing for driving innovation, inclusive culture, and talent-first practices.

The brands celebrated in a gala ceremony included:

- Artsons Limited, A Tata Enterprise

- Barry Callebaut Group

- CMR Green Technologies Limited

- CROMPTON GREAVES

- Eaton

- Larsen & Toubro

- PI Industries Ltd

- NRB Bearings Limited

- PharmaZell (India) Private Limited, An Axplora Company

- Rotork

- RSWM Limited

- Schindler India Pvt. Ltd.

- Septodont

- TCPL PACKAGING LIMITED

This landmark event marked a defining moment for manufacturing leadership--where intent translated into action. It brought organisations together to strengthen leadership resolve and set new standards of excellence across manufacturing workplaces, reinforcing the need to leverage India's industrial and technological capabilities for long-term, purpose-led growth. The future of manufacturing calls for decisive, collective action to build workplaces that engage talent, drive performance and are truly preferred.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com

