India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Team India will be aiming at a series victory when they take on South Africa in the fifth of the five-match series. India are currently leading 2-1 in the series after four matches are played. The fourth T20I at Lucknow got called off due to heavy fog which kept the series still hanging in balance although South Africa can now only tie the series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India boast of a world-class bowling attack and they have found their rhythm in the third T20I when Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav joined the bowling attack. South Africa struggled to break free of India's pressure and the hosts will look to repeat the same this time and seal the victory in their favour. Kuldeep Yadav, Indian Cricketer, Receives Signed Argentina Football Jersey From Football Legend Lionel Messi Following GOAT Tour 2025 of India.

India were not tested with the bat in the last match. They were chasing a small total and Abhishek Sharma's burst in the powerplay powered them ahead in the game. Shubman Gill played a tentative knock while Suryakumar Yadav looked out of touch as well. This series has tested both of them and they are yet to prove themselves and come out of a really long stretch of failures. Gill is ruled out with an injury and it presents Sanju Samson a big opportunity to prove his worth. In the last game, India made a few changes in the playing XI and the changes in the bowling worked brilliantly for them. Harshit Rana broke open the game from the top which was utlised nicely by Varun Chakakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa had a poor outing with the bat in the third game. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram has been their consistent scorers while the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs have disappointed. Dewald Brevis has been a hit or miss. South Africa will want either of de Kock or Markram to bat deep while the others played around him and power Proteas to a strong total which they can defend. Lungi Ngid has been bowling well and so has Ottneil Baartman. South Africa need to bring back George Linde and Lutho Sipamla and give themselves he best chance in a do or die match. Latest ICC T20I Bowler Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Extends Lead at Top of, Hits Career-high Rating.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.