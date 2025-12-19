That's It! South Africa fight well but remain short of their target by 30 runs. A comprehensive victory for India and with it, India secure a 3-1 series victory against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav-led side produced a sensational performance with the bat riding on the half-centuries of Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma and posted a daunting total of 231/5 on the board. Chasing it, South Africa started well but lost the plot in the middle in front of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy. It will be a confidence-boosting win for Men in Blue.
Out! David Miller and George Linde departs in successive overs. Miller tried to whack a length delivery from Arshdeep Singh over mid-wicket and got a top-edge which went nowhere. Linde was trying to express himself, but got foxed by Varun and got his off-stump uprooted. India are looking at a victory here. Miller c Samson b Arshdeep Singh 18(14) and Linde b Varun Chakaravarthy 16(8).
Out! Cleaned up! Donovan Ferreira departs and Varun Chakravarthy has scalped two wickets in one overs. First Aiden Markram tried to ramp him behind the wicket but ended up missing it and got wrapped on the pads. Donovan Ferreira missed a googly in the next delivery and got cleaned up. South Africa are way behind in the game now and need a miracle to comeback. Ferreira b Varun Chakaravarthy 0(1) and Markram lbw b Varun Chakaravarthy 6(4).
Out! Both set batters depart within a over. It is Hardik Pandya who provides the breakthrough. Dewald Brevis has already struggled against the short ball and Hardik uses it to his advantage. Into the pitch digs it short and Brevis mistimes the pull to the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder. India again ahead in the game. Brevis c Washington Sundar b Hardik Pandya 31(17).
Out! Wicket just after the break for India and a body blow for South Africa. Quinton de Kock departs after playing a brilliant innings. It was him who kept them alive in the big chase as he dominated the new ball bowlers of India. Now with him gone, South Africa will have a tougher task in hand. de Kock c and b Bumrah 65(35).
South Africa have suddenly accelerated in the last two overs and got themselves to a good platform after the end of the 10th over. The game is still poised well for both teams and it is Dewald Brevis who is shifting the momentum in favour of the visitors here. India will look to get his wicket soon.
Out! First breakthrough for India and it is Varun Chakaravarthy who delivers. Incoming delivery from length, Reeza Henricks tries to work it on the onside and ends up chipping it to the hands of short mid-wicket, who takes a brilliant catch. Important wicket for India. Reeza Hendricks c Shivam Dube b Varun Chakaravarthy 13(12).
To stay alive in a massive chase of 232 runs, South Africa needed a good start in the powerplay. They have got a steady one where they have maintained a brisk run rate and has not lost any wicket as well. They still have a massive task in hand and will have to keep chipping in with regular boundaries.
Some sensational hitting from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya and with little contributions from Hardik Pandya, India have set a massive total in front of South Africa. India started strong and were progressing steady but Hardik came in and took the scoring rate higher with his striking. Tilak kept the innings together till the end. Although Hardik and Tilak got dismissed in the last two overs, they did their job. South Africa have a tough task in their hands.
Fifty! Clean striking from Hardik Pandya and he brings up his half-century in just 16 deliveries. This is the second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is. Hardik is only placed after Yuvraj who scored it in 12 balls. Tilak Varma has been playing the second fiddle as he brought up his half-century as well. India are on the brink of a big score.
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Team India will be aiming at a series victory when they take on South Africa in the fifth of the five-match series. India are currently leading 2-1 in the series after four matches are played. The fourth T20I at Lucknow got called off due to heavy fog which kept the series still hanging in balance although South Africa can now only tie the series. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India boast of a world-class bowling attack and they have found their rhythm in the third T20I when Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav joined the bowling attack. South Africa struggled to break free of India's pressure and the hosts will look to repeat the same this time and seal the victory in their favour. Kuldeep Yadav, Indian Cricketer, Receives Signed Argentina Football Jersey From Football Legend Lionel Messi Following GOAT Tour 2025 of India.
India were not tested with the bat in the last match. They were chasing a small total and Abhishek Sharma's burst in the powerplay powered them ahead in the game. Shubman Gill played a tentative knock while Suryakumar Yadav looked out of touch as well. This series has tested both of them and they are yet to prove themselves and come out of a really long stretch of failures. Gill is ruled out with an injury and it presents Sanju Samson a big opportunity to prove his worth. In the last game, India made a few changes in the playing XI and the changes in the bowling worked brilliantly for them. Harshit Rana broke open the game from the top which was utlised nicely by Varun Chakakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa had a poor outing with the bat in the third game. Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram has been their consistent scorers while the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs have disappointed. Dewald Brevis has been a hit or miss. South Africa will want either of de Kock or Markram to bat deep while the others played around him and power Proteas to a strong total which they can defend. Lungi Ngid has been bowling well and so has Ottneil Baartman. South Africa need to bring back George Linde and Lutho Sipamla and give themselves he best chance in a do or die match. Latest ICC T20I Bowler Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy Extends Lead at Top of, Hits Career-high Rating.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.