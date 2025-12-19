Srinagar, December 19: Iltija Mufti, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday, lodged a police complaint against the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 'Hijab' controversy following a viral video that showed the Bihar chief Minister removing the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor. Iltija Mufti has lodged the complaint against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of making derogatory, unacceptable remarks that are an affront to the dignity of Indian women.

Referring to visuals from an official government event in Bihar, the PDP leader said the act of pulling down the woman's hijab was deeply unsettling and amounted to a violation of her personal autonomy. Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint at the Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar, Iltija Mufti said such statements will no longer be tolerated and warned that silence should not be mistaken for acceptance. "As Indian women, we have every right to express ourselves, participate in public life and do whatever the Constitution allows us to do. No one has the authority to demean or silence us," she added. Nitish Kumar Removes Hijab From Newly Appointed AYUSH Doctor's Face During Government Event in Patna, Bihar CM Gets Slammed by Congress and RJD After Video Goes Viral.

Calling her action a stand for women across the country, Iltija Mufti said the FIR was lodged not just for herself, but for "every woman who refuses to be spoken down to or disrespected". She asserted that public figures, especially those holding constitutional positions, must be held to the highest standards of accountability. "This should be considered a last warning," she said, adding that any further attempt to undermine the dignity of women would be met with strong legal and democratic resistance. "We will not tolerate this anymore," she said.

Iltija Mufti said that India's Constitution guarantees equality, dignity and freedom of expression, and no individual -- regardless of political stature -- can be allowed to violate those principles. She emphasised that casual or insensitive remarks by political leaders contribute to a culture of disrespect and must be challenged decisively. The PDP leader also said that political power does not grant immunity from accountability. "Being in office does not give anyone a licence to insult women. The law is equal for all," she said, urging institutions to take the complaint seriously and act in accordance with the law. ‘Agar Mai Aapki Dhoti…’: Rakhi Sawant Fumes Over ‘UP CM’ Nitish Kumar’s AYUSH Doctor Hijab Pulling Incident, Demands Apology (Watch Video).

The issue has triggered political reactions, with women's rights activists and opposition leaders demanding accountability and greater sensitivity from public representatives. Several voices on social media have also backed Iltija Mufti's move, calling it a necessary step to uphold women's dignity in public discourse. The PDP leader reiterated that her fight is not political, but about principles. "This is about respect, rights and the message we send to future generations. If we stay silent today, we normalise disrespect tomorrow," she said. Calling for immediate legal action, the PDP leader urged the police to register an FIR on her complaint and ensure accountability, asserting that dignity and consent must be protected irrespective of religion or political position.

