New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI/ATK): India's most rapidly developing tech start-ups TechViral will enable a technology-focused information portal that disseminates practical knowledge, how-to instructions, news, and the most recent technical advances. It is a website dedicated to providing the most up-to-date information to its readers.

Starting from technology-related tips and tricks, the platform is now advancing into other fields of technology and digital marketing, catering to the huge market demand. TechViral has a crew of six people, including three skilled writers and others who work in the backend for research and marketing purposes.

With more than eight years of experience, the platform has been founded by entrepreneur Manpreet Singh, which has achieved a monthly user base of more than two million people. TechViral also has a sizable social media following, with 23.5K Instagram followers and 10,000 active newsletter subscribers who enjoy the content published by the company and look forward to each new issue.

While talking about his venture, Manpreet says, "Techviral is the go-to website for many users who want to stay updated with the latest developments in technology, tech news, and want a crystal clear and elaborate solution for their computer queries. Techviral enjoys surmounting traffic of over 4 million users per month and over two million followers on Facebook and other social media platforms. The audience trusts the information published on Techviral and is eagerly waiting for the latest publications from the authors".

The website constantly attempts to keep the essence of this educational website by not overcrowding the reader's sight with ad placements. The team behind the website makes sure that the readability is maintained by making navigation simple for users. Tech Viral also responds to user questions made on its website and social media pages. They aim to make technology as simple as possible so that everyone can understand it with ease despite their background.

Being optimistic about the future of the platform, Manpreet Singh claims that the initial phase was difficult, but that he consciously and consistently pushed through it. He declares that it takes time to build a loyal following and that the only way to do so is by improving the quality of the process. There is really no shortcut to it. Manpreet states that TechViral has a bright future ahead of it, and he plans to grow the company into other niches.

