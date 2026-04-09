New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that "technology for life" is the government's vision and will be the biggest asset for the country's future, while also sharing an ambitious target to make India the number one automobile market globally in the next seven years.

Addressing the annual conference of the All India Management Association (AIMA) on Thursday, the minister said that technology-driven transformation, research, and innovation will play a key role in shaping India's growth trajectory.

Also Read | Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Digvesh Rathi Scalps Controversial Catch Near Boundary Line of Finn Allen During KKR vs LSG IPL 2026.

"There are many such ideas, and that is why "technology for life" is our vision. It is the biggest asset for the country's future, and it is very much achievable," he said.

Highlighting infrastructure and logistics reforms, Gadkari recalled his tenure as Shipping Minister, where he worked on converting 110 rivers into waterways. He said industries were encouraged to transport goods like steel through rivers to reduce logistics costs.

Also Read | Baramati Assembly By-Election 2026: Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Faces 22 Rivals As Congress' Akash More Withdraws, No Unopposed Win.

"If you transport by road, it costs around Rs 10; by rail, it costs around Rs 6; but by waterways, it costs just Rs 1," he said, adding that European countries like Germany, France, and Italy have well-developed river port systems connected to container ports.

The minister also spoke about the innovative use of waste materials in infrastructure development. He said that steel slag, once considered waste, is now being used in road construction following research and testing.

He added that around 80 lakh tonnes of waste has been segregated and used in road construction projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, Mumbai-Delhi highway and Ahmedabad-Delhi road.

Emphasising the role of research, Gadkari said that technological advancements like electric mobility, hydrogen fuel and alternative fuels have already transformed the sector.

He recalled launching the first electric car and hydrogen-based trucks, noting that earlier scepticism around electric vehicles has now been replaced by widespread adoption, with electric cars, scooters, trucks and buses now in use.

Turning to the automobile sector, Gadkari said the industry has witnessed significant growth over the years.

"In 2014, the size of our automobile industry was around Rs 7 lakh crore. Today, it has grown to Rs 22 lakh crore," he said.

He noted that India surpassed Japan around seven to eight months ago to become the third-largest automobile market globally. Currently, the United States stands at Rs 79 lakh crore, China at Rs 49 lakh crore, and India at Rs 22 lakh crore.

The minister said the government now aims to make India the number one automobile sector in the world within the next seven years.

"This is difficult, but it is possible," he said.

He added that the automobile industry has generated around 4.5 crore jobs in the country and is the largest contributor to GST revenues for both the central and state governments, as well as one of the biggest contributors to exports.

"If India wants to become a global leader and a strong economy, we must increase automobile exports and aim to become number one globally," he said.

Gadkari added that achieving this goal would have a massive impact on employment generation and economic growth in the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)