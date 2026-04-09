A significant boundary-line controversy erupted at Eden Gardens on Thursday as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielder Digvesh Rathi claimed a disputed catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen. The incident, occurring in the second over of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match, has sparked intense debate among fans regarding the precision of the third umpire’s decision and the proximity of the fielder to the boundary cushions. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

The Boundary Line Dispute

The controversy unfolded when Finn Allen, having scored nine runs off eight balls, attempted to loft a delivery from Prince Yadav over the long-off boundary. Rathi, positioned near the rope, initially appeared to misjudge the flight before adjusting backwards to secure the ball.

While the on-field soft signal was "Out", television replays provided several inconclusive angles. A segment of the crowd and social media observers argued that Rathi’s heel had made contact with the foam boundary cushion as he balanced himself after the catch. However, following a lengthy review, the third umpire ruled that there was no conclusive evidence of the rope moving, subsequently upholding the decision to the frustration of the home supporters.

Clear Not Out

Fan Lashes Out At Third Umpire

User Claims Finn Allen Was Not Out

Use Calls It SIX

Poor Umpiring Standards

Good Catch by Digvesh Rathi

Online platforms is flooded with freeze-frame images and contrasting opinions. While LSG supporters praised Rathi’s athletic recovery and composure, KKR fans pointed to a slight ripple in the boundary cloth as proof of contact. Faf du Plessis Rings Iconic 'Eden Gardens Bell' to Start Proceedings in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match.

The incident has once again highlighted the difficulties officials face in making high-stakes decisions when cameras are unable to provide a definitive 'ultra-zoom' perspective of the boundary contact point.

Entering the match at the bottom of the table, KKR had been relying on an explosive start to unsettle a confident Lucknow side. For LSG, the wicket of the dangerous New Zealander provided an early tactical advantage as they look to secure their second win of the campaign and move into the top four.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).