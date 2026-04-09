A significant boundary-line controversy erupted at Eden Gardens on Thursday as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fielder Digvesh Rathi claimed a disputed catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen. The incident, occurring in the second over of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match, has sparked intense debate among fans regarding the precision of the third umpire’s decision and the proximity of the fielder to the boundary cushions. You can follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard here.

The Boundary Line Dispute

The controversy unfolded when Finn Allen, having scored nine runs off eight balls, attempted to loft a delivery from Prince Yadav over the long-off boundary. Rathi, positioned near the rope, initially appeared to misjudge the flight before adjusting backwards to secure the ball.

While the on-field soft signal was "Out", television replays provided several inconclusive angles. A segment of the crowd and social media observers argued that Rathi’s heel had made contact with the foam boundary cushion as he balanced himself after the catch. However, following a lengthy review, the third umpire ruled that there was no conclusive evidence of the rope moving, subsequently upholding the decision to the frustration of the home supporters.

Clear Not Out

Digvesh Rathi shoes clearly touch to boundary rope. It's clear not out but Umpire did not check.? Nah man Finn Allen was not out 🥹#KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ae1bBL1rGB — Nafees (@Nafees_22) April 9, 2026

Fan Lashes Out At Third Umpire

Controversial catch! Finn Allen out… toe on the cushion? Ump didn't care. Feels like LSG borrowed umpire from MI tonight! pic.twitter.com/BbD82XkPWC — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 9, 2026

User Claims Finn Allen Was Not Out

Finn Allen was not out. The Digvesh leg touched to the rope. It was clear six. KKR batsmen’s needs to start taking reviews in this critical scenarios. #KKRvsLSG — Mahesh Vyas (@TheMaheshVyas) April 9, 2026

Use Calls It SIX

🚨You can clearly see advertisement board moving but umpire gave it out without checking it. IT WAS A SIX FOR FINN ALLEN WTH ? https://t.co/PZu0lbEw68 — sirron tweets💛 (@SirronOfficial) April 9, 2026

Poor Umpiring Standards

Taking 5 minutes for obvious wides, 10 minutes of strategic timeouts, casual drinks breaks but no time to check Finn Allen catch? Very disappointed with the officiating this season — Sporty Bets (@SportyStats4U) April 9, 2026

Good Catch by Digvesh Rathi

Prince Yadav Gets Finn Allen..Digvesh Rathi took a good one but it look Damn Close......#KKRvsLSG #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/cGw1z04BzL — Lonely guy (@iam_suryatej) April 9, 2026

Online platforms is flooded with freeze-frame images and contrasting opinions. While LSG supporters praised Rathi’s athletic recovery and composure, KKR fans pointed to a slight ripple in the boundary cloth as proof of contact. Faf du Plessis Rings Iconic 'Eden Gardens Bell' to Start Proceedings in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match.

The incident has once again highlighted the difficulties officials face in making high-stakes decisions when cameras are unable to provide a definitive 'ultra-zoom' perspective of the boundary contact point.

Entering the match at the bottom of the table, KKR had been relying on an explosive start to unsettle a confident Lucknow side. For LSG, the wicket of the dangerous New Zealander provided an early tactical advantage as they look to secure their second win of the campaign and move into the top four.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).