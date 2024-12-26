BusinessWire India

Moscow [Russia], December 26: The 5th Moscow Interior and Design Week, one of the leading industry events, brought together over 1,100 companies, including 45 international participants. The event attracted more than 180,000 visitors over four days. The project will culminate in an exhibition at the New Tretyakov Gallery, showcasing the best works from the event. The exhibition is open from December 24 and will run for an entire year.

This year's central theme was Russian style. Representatives from 22 countries, including Egypt, Peru, Ecuador, Turkey, Mexico, Iran, Belarus, and Colombia, as well as buyers from China, attended to explore how Russian traditions are expressed in the designs of domestic brands.

Particular attention was drawn to the "Made in Moscow" project, which featured products by Moscow-based manufacturers, including wooden furniture in Russian style and home decor inspired by Russian fairy tales. The collective stand and local goods market showcased over 50 brands. A life-sized fairy-tale log cabin became a standout attraction, with visitors greeted inside by characters from children's stories, such as Baba Yaga and Vasilisa the Wise. This creative marketing approach generated significant excitement among guests and foreign delegations from China and Egypt, who were especially captivated by a limited-edition home decor collection inspired by the works of renowned artist Ivan Golikov, known for his illustrations for "The Tale of Igor's Campaign". The collection was created in collaboration with contemporary artists from the "Crafts Laboratory" and featured fantastical creatures like the Palekh horse, painted by artisans from the Palekh Folk Art Workshop.

The exhibition was designed as a platform to promote business growth in the decorative and interior design sectors. It served as a key venue for international and domestic experts to exchange knowledge and foster open dialogue within the industry. As part of the business program, Moscow welcomed globally renowned international designers as special guests of the 5th Moscow Interior and Design Week.

The exhibition also featured an innovation zone curated by the Moscow Innovation Cluster, where attendees could explore unique solutions for facade and storefront design, as well as home and office technologies. Highlights included a facade system that converts sunlight into electricity, a dynamic "dancing" wall, a spherical LED screen, and "smart" glass that turns opaque when needed.

Participants were also offered the opportunity to connect with manufacturers in a new format -- observing the full production cycle and learning about the materials used by domestic companies. The excursion program featured nine Moscow-based companies and welcomed over 400 guests.

Additionally, exhibition visitors engaged in various activities, including masterclasses led by industry professionals, collaborative interior design projects with experts, and open consultations with leading Russian designers.

The project's grand finale will be the exhibition "110 Years of Russian Design" at the New Tretyakov Gallery, featuring the best works from the 5th Moscow Interior and Design Week. The display will include tapestries, ceramics, lighting fixtures, textiles, and more. Open from December 24, the exhibition will run for an entire year, emphasizing that design is not only about aesthetics but also a cultural code materialized in everyday objects.

