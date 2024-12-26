New Delhi, December 26: The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an annual event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled for January 2025. This initiative aims to ease exam-related stress and motivate students as they prepare for their board examinations.

Registrations for the latest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 14, 2024, and will culminate on January 14, 2025.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a platform where students, parents, and teachers interact with PM Modi to discuss strategies for overcoming exam stress and achieving academic excellence. Participants have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the Prime Minister, creating an inclusive and supportive environment. Since its launch in February 2018, PPC has inspired students to approach their studies with confidence.

The 2025 edition will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where approximately 2,500 students will attend and receive exclusive PPC kits from the Ministry of Education. The event will also be live-streamed on the Ministry’s official website and YouTube for broader participation.

How to Register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025?

1. Visit innovateindia1.mygov.in.

2. Click on ‘Participate Now’ on the homepage.

3. Select a category:

Student (Self Participation or through Teacher Login)

Teacher

Parent

4. Enter your name, email ID, and mobile number.

5. Complete the form and submit it.

The Ministry has also planned activities from January 12 to 23, 2025, including yoga sessions, poster-making, meme competitions, and mental health workshops. PPC continues to empower students by fostering resilience and inspiring academic success.

