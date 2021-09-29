The Elephant at The Dinner Table by Amit Nagpal - A Journey into Experiential Leadership

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): The fear of not being good enough, unfulfilled potential, anxiety around the future, finding a purpose-driven career, inability to harmonise between work and life lack of meaningful work - do you resonate with these challenges?

Have you been trying to figure out how to address them? Do you believe expert guidance can help you uncover these questions and enable you towards solutions and fulfilment?

If your answer is yes, then the book 'The Elephant At The Dinner Table' authored by Amit Nagpal, launched earlier this month, is the right pick to give you compelling solutions to your queries.

"This book is all about sharing my experiences via 33 real-life short stories and anecdotes to encourage readers to stay curious, learn from leaders, engage better with teams, and more. This book chronicles my journey as a young boy from a small town with limited resources, who began as a Medical Representative in 1988 and ended up as the Head of Training at Infosys BPM in 2010", shares Amit Nagpal. Amit is a Leadership Facilitator, ATD Master Trainer™, Co-Active Coach ®, Performance Consultant, Global Speaker, and an Author.

In his view, this became possible primarily because of the following reasons:

Curiosity

Risk-taking

Focus on strengths

The attitude of a team player

An advocate of lifelong learning

The book authored by Amit Nagpal weaves real-life experiences of over 31 years, with five years of dedicated research, interviews with successful leaders across the globe and a beneficial resource bank. "I wish to take these learnings to the larger audience to inspire them as they progress towards their leadership goals and hence, this book", he adds.

The target audience for the book is management students, aspiring, entry-level and mid-level leaders. Eight topics are chosen and validated via his interactions with over 300 leaders and management students spread over five years.

These are:

Employee Engagement

Emotional Intelligence

Strength-Based Leadership

Client Connect

Culture

When Leaders make mistakes

Learning by following- seeking Mentors

Becoming a Learner for Life

The book's format is simple and easy to understand -

What did I learn?

What does academia say? (Deep-dive research)

What do the leaders have to recommend? (Best practices and more).

"A valuable resource guide for leaders and management students" is the foreword of Raman Roy, Former Chairman at NASSCOM and MD at Quatrro Global Services.

"I have also curated a handy digital "Learning Wall" accessible 24*7 on any device. (Link is available in the book). It has a list of resources (i.e., links to articles, books, and video links to take a deeper dive and explore the topics further). I keep updating the Learning Wall every month to ensure the content stays relevant and fresh", says Amit.

The 207 pages book, 'The Elephant at The Dinner Table', has been published by one of the top publication houses, Rupa Publications and is available on Amazon and Flipkart (hardcover and Kindle versions). The hardcopy is priced at Rs.500 and the kindle edition at Rs. 445. https://amzn.to/3yIs5jL

Amit Nagpal is a Leadership Facilitator, ATD Master Trainer™, Co-Active Coach ®, Performance Consultant, Global Speaker, and an Author. He has worked with global organisations such as GSK, NIS/NIIT, GE, Wipro, Cognizant and Infosys BPM at senior positions. Amit is the former Training Head at Infosys BPM. His passion and curiosity around leadership development are what inspires him to help build better leaders for tomorrow. He works with clients worldwide and enables individuals, SMEs, and corporations to become better versions of themselves through Wholistic Leadership™ learning journeys and programs.

His primary mission is to encourage leaders to make purpose-driven decisions, dealing with real-life business scenarios and personal challenges.

www.amit-nagpal.comwww.pursuitica.com

www.linkedin.com/in/amitnagpal-leadershipenabler

