PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: One of the top rated hair transplant clinics in Istanbul is the Istanbul Vita Clinic, owing to the personalized approach in which it undertakes each process of hair transplant by considering the unique nature of the individual's hair problem. The clinic has more than 15 years' experience in the field of hair transplant surgery and therefore, has earned respect from those seeking medical treatment in Turkey. The clinic ensures to offer services to no more than three patients a day for quality services.

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It proudly proclaims that it has a modern clinic infrastructure featuring 29 treatment rooms containing all modern technologies required for sterilization and medical purposes. Each customer will be individually examined, the duration of which can be 40 to 60 minutes. It goes without saying that the examination will be done by highly professional doctors. Services of Istanbul Vita Clinic are provided by the highly professional team of over 200 specialists.

Finally, one should mention that Istanbul Vita Clinic is authorized for hair transplantation procedures, as it owns a special certificate issued by the International Health Tourism Authorization and Turkish Ministry of Health.

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About The Medical TeamIstanbul Vita Clinic is a sophisticated hair transplantation clinic located in Turkey because it has 4 licensed doctors specialized in hair transplantation operations and other medical practices connected with their area of study. These doctors include: Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya, Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balci, Dr. Tugce Yilmaz Arslan and Dr. Ozge Miray Gultekin.

Among the advanced techniques that Dr. Mustafa Ayhan Balci specializes in, we may note the Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, Long Hair FUE, DHI, and female hair transplantation. Among the services offered by Dr. Harun Eymen Alakaya are hair transplantation with Afro Technique®, Vita Technique®, combined technique, eyebrow, beard, and female hair transplantation. In turn, Dr. Tugce Yilmaz Arslan specializes in Vita Technique®, combined technique, and stem cell treatment. Dr. Ozge Miray Gultekin specializes in Afro Technique® and frontal hairline design.

The doctors at Istanbul Vita Clinic are highly involved in the planning process and also execution of the hair transplant surgery. An example of the important step in this hair transplant procedure which demands precision is the opening of channels. Other steps are executed by other teams.

Medical Director - Hasan BasolHasan Basol acts as the founder and director of the Istanbul Vita Clinic, and has become known through his work in creating some cutting-edge technologies related to hair transplants. He is remembered in the history of hair transplants as the creator of Vita Technique®and Afro Technique® an innovative approach aimed at providing the most natural results possible. This list of achievements includes also such innovations as a new combination of DHI and Sapphire FUE systems, allowing for improving not only the process of grafting but also the process of implantation to receive better quality and high-density results.

Another sphere where Hasan Basol has made a valuable contribution is represented by such ideas asSUPER DHI, which makes it possible to conduct hair transplant operations with more than 6,000 grafts used at once.

Apart from the developments in medical science, his professional experience in the administration of the clinic made Istanbul become one of the best clinics for hair transplantation, not only in Europe but also worldwide. Due to such developments, his clinic became globally recognized and won the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe 2023 award.

International Recognition and AwardsAnother Austrian media firm called ORF TVthek has reported that Istanbul Vita Clinic is one of the most efficient hair transplant clinics in Turkey. This indicates that Istanbul Vita Clinic is becoming increasingly popular not only in Turkey but also internationally. Istanbul Vita Clinic has been featured in multiple international media firms such as Forbes, USA Today, Reuters, RealSelf, GQ and The Guardian. In addition to other achievements, all these publications contribute to the development of Istanbul Vita Clinic's reputation.

Istanbul Vita Clinic has been recognized for its success in multiple projects, international reputation, and efficiency with multiple prestigious prizes, namely "Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe (2023)" and "Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey (2021 & 2022)." For this reason, Istanbul Vita Clinic is one of the best hair transplant clinics in Turkey according to international editors in 2026.

Over 1,200 patients from the United States have opted for the Istanbul Vita for their hair transplant surgery, traveling from different parts of the US to experience Afro hair transplant treatments using the famous Afro Technique® procedure at Istanbul Vita Clinic. Patients hailing from major cities such as New York (287 patients), Los Angeles (224 patients), Chicago (178 patients), and Miami (147 patients) have put their trust in Istanbul Vita.

Hair Transplant Techniques Offered by Istanbul Vita ClinicSome of the advanced procedures adopted by Istanbul Vita Clinic include the Afro Technique® procedure, which is considered one of the most advanced procedures for afro hair transplant treatment. The Afro Technique® procedure has been innovated and patented by the medical team of Istanbul Vita Clinic. This procedure adopts an advanced technique of donor area analysis and grafting of afro textured hair, and all these are done in pursuit of creating a natural hairline. In fact, the transplantation of afro hair requires advanced knowledge, which explains why the specialists at Istanbul Vita Clinic have extensive experience with Afro Technique®.

Other advanced procedures for hair restoration offered by Istanbul Vita Clinic include Vita Technique®, Two Days FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI, Combined FUE & DHI, and Long Hair FUE.

Advanced Care & Support TreatmentsHere are some of the supportive technologies offered by Istanbul Vita Clinic to make sure that the experience of international patients becomes even more comfortable. Aside from advanced hair transplantation procedures, the clinic offers several other types of modern technology, including the utilization of stem cells to treat and help regenerate hair growth. This is made possible by means of pain management known as VITA Pain Management, which means that sedation techniques are used during hair transplantation.

Before the procedure, it is anticipated that the patients will undergo several medical tests, such as blood tests and EKG tests. Among the popular techniques are PRP and mesotherapy used for follicle stimulation and hair density increase. Also, the IceGraft technique is applied for the protection of grafts. The post-procedure care kit is provided to the patients with shampoos, lotions, and medical equipment to improve their post-procedure experience. Additionally, the importance of hygienic practices includes sterilizing the procedure room using UV rays to kill the microorganisms.

Afro Technique®Afro Technique® is one of the most innovative approaches that has been developed and patented by Istanbul Vita Clinic solely for individuals with curly, coily, or afro-textured hair. Different from common hair transplantation techniques, the approach considers unique hair texture of afro people characterized by spiral or curly follicles under the skin. Therefore, traditional techniques might not be enough to ensure natural direction and density after extraction considering the peculiarities of afro hair texture. Due to microscopic planning, angle control, and personalized grafting, Afro Technique® demonstrates impressive outcomes regardless of difficulties connected with extraction.

Among the unique properties of Afro Technique® is a special extraction technique utilizing 0.6-0.7 mm sapphire punches. In such a way, surgeons can effectively separate hair follicle units without affecting other body tissues. Besides, owing to spiral and curly growth of Afro hair, the process of extraction becomes even more complicated since it requires increased accuracy. Some advantages of a special tool include a reduced chance of scar formation, maintaining healthy tissues, and increasing the possibility of grafts survival. Moreover, a specific tool allows patients to avoid adverse effects like pain and scabs.

The implantation of Afro Technique® is done through full control of the angle, direction, and placement of the grafts based on the natural curling patterns of the hair. For this procedure, the scalp undergoes a very sophisticated analysis concerning the donor (D1-D4) and recipient (F1-F6) sites. For the donor site, there is an analysis done to facilitate maximum extraction of hair without undergoing over extraction. The recipient site analysis includes mapping according to facial harmony and afro hairline. The frontal hairline (F1), made up of single hair implants, is also taken into consideration.

Unlike Classic FUE and DHI techniques, the Afro Technique® yields much more natural results with proper density planning in afro-textured hair. In Classic FUE and DHI techniques, the maximum number of grafts that can be transplanted is between 35 and 45 grafts per square centimeter, while in the Afro technique, a density planning with up to 80-100 grafts per square centimeter is possible based on the donor availability.

Not only aesthetic advantages but also efficiency in treatment is provided by the Afro Technique®. Using Sapphire micro-channels whose size varies from 0.6 to 0.8 mm, the procedure minimizes harm, reduces healing period to five-seven days, and considerably decreases risks of encountering any problems during or after the procedure. Thanks to the combination of medical precision, understanding of afro-textured hair, and advanced surgery planning, Afro Technique® has become an incredibly effective technique for afro hair transplant Turkey.

Hair Transplant Packages and Costs in Istanbul Vita

The hair transplantation treatments carried out by the Istanbul Vita Clinic have been provided to foreign clients who require hair transplantation in Istanbul and have been offered at rates depending on the whole process of treatment. The prices of hair transplantation treatments in the Istanbul Vita Clinic range between $3,200 and $9,100. Such prices are affected by certain factors such as the type of treatment carried out, days used to complete the surgery, involvement of the surgical team in the treatment process, and time utilized. It is important to state that prices do not depend on the number of grafts.

Istanbul Vita Educates Future Hair Transplant Specialists

It can also be seen as a location which provides training for doctors working in hair transplant operations. The doctors who are enrolled in this training program receive proper education on various factors like patient evaluation, surgical strategy, surgical operation, and post-surgery care. All these help increase the clinical knowledge of the doctors and assist them in taking the right decisions during hair transplant. All this has been done following certification from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey.

Thus, besides providing hair transplant services, Istanbul Vita Clinic is also a training institute in the area of hair transplant in the context of Turkey hair transplant.

Istanbul Vita Selected as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in 2026

International media organisations defines Istanbul Vita as the #1 best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, main reasons that Istanbul Vita is better than other hair transplant clinics:

- Doctor involvement most part of the operation- Expert in afro hair types- Channel opening made by the doctor- 40 - 60 minutes consultation time for every patient- Price do not change according to graft number- With the boutique model, maximum 1- 3 patients daily- Support in 13 languages by native speakers- Licensed professional doctors and medical team- Top-tier/elite hair transplant clinic- Personalized planning for every patient- Doctor involvement in every operation- High success rate and natural hairline design- After operative care and online consultation- Lifetime guarantee- Advanced care and support treatments- Hair transplant training for medical experts- High international recognition- 4.9 very high reviews score over 5000+ reviews on Google Maps, Trustpilot, Proven Expert- High patient satisfaction- Grafts examined under microscope- Luxury patient experience- Certified by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Turkey

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)