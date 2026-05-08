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Tata Motors has officially introduced the Nexon Pure+ PS variant in India, marking a significant milestone in the compact SUV segment. Launched to celebrate the achievement of over one million Nexon SUVs on Indian roads, the new trim is designed to offer premium luxury at a more accessible price point. This latest addition to the lineup focuses on bringing high-end comfort features to a wider audience, further strengthening the vehicle's position as a market leader in the highly competitive sub-four-metre category.

The design of the Pure+ PS variant remains consistent with the current Nexon’s bold and contemporary aesthetic, but introduces several technical and convenience upgrades. Beyond its visual presence, the variant is engineered to provide a technologically advanced cabin experience, integrating smart connectivity and automated systems that were previously reserved for higher-tier models. By offering a diverse range of powertrain options, Tata Motors aims to cater to varying consumer preferences while maintaining the robust performance and safety standards associated with the Nexon brand. TVS Motors April 2026 Sales: Total Volumes Up 7% to 4.74 Lakh Units – EV Sales Surge 36%.

Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Specifications and Features

The standout feature of the Tata Nexon Pure+ PS is the inclusion of a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, making it the first vehicle in the country priced under INR 10 lakh to offer this amenity. Inside, the cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch Harman infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a six-speaker sound system. Additional features include cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with an auto-fold function. For safety and convenience, it also features a rear-view camera with guidelines and parking sensors.

Under the bonnet, the Pure+ PS variant is available with three distinct powertrain choices. The petrol models are powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the diesel variants utilise a 1.5-litre motor. Tata is also offering its innovative twin-cylinder iCNG technology for this trim. Transmission duties are handled by either a manual gearbox or an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), depending on the specific engine selected, ensuring a versatile driving experience across urban and highway conditions. BMW M440i Convertible Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Price in India

The Tata Nexon Pure+ PS is priced starting at INR 9.59 lakh for the entry-level petrol manual variant. The price for the petrol AMT version is set at INR 10.14 lakh, while the innovative twin-cylinder iCNG manual model is available for INR 10.39 lakh. For diesel enthusiasts, the manual variant is priced at INR 10.54 lakh, reaching up to INR 11.19 lakh for the top-of-the-line diesel AMT trim. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tata Motors ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).