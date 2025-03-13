BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 13: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced today that through the company's subsidiary in India (collectively, ELC), the company has established a pioneering partnership with Startup India, the Government of India's initiative to strengthen India's innovation ecosystem and empower the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs. The partnership, established through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) within India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlights ELC's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India's rapidly expanding beauty and personal care market. The partnership is the first of its kind between a global beauty company and Startup India. It will bring Startup India's national platform, insights, and expertise to ELC's flagship entrepreneurial program in India, BEAUTY&YOU India, which strives to discover and propel the next generation of India-focused beauty brands. Today, following International Women's Day, ELC also announces an expansion of BEAUTY&YOU India to include a new initiative to specifically recognize and support women entrepreneurs. The new initiative honours ELC's origins as a company founded by a woman entrepreneur and reflects that, over three years, the majority of BEAUTY&YOU India applicants have been women. ELC and DPIIT recognized the official launch of the partnership with Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, and Stephane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estee Lauder Companies. This trip marks de La Faverie's first to the country since assuming the role of President and CEO in January 2025. "We are honoured to be the first global beauty company to partner with Startup India to help reimagine the future of beauty by nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs--especially women, who have long been the backbone of our industry, from our founder, Mrs. Estee Lauder, to today's inspiring founders," said de La Faverie. "India is a key strategic market for ELC, with a rapidly evolving prestige beauty industry and a vibrant, tech-driven startup ecosystem redefining innovation. As the prestige beauty leader in India, ELC remains deeply committed to shaping the future of beauty in this dynamic landscape." Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, "India's beauty industry is undergoing a major transformation, and collaborations like this play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. We are excited to work with The Estee Lauder Companies to create new opportunities for emerging beauty brands in India." "India's beauty and personal care industry is undergoing a transformation, and collaborations like this are crucial to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. We look forward to working with The Estee Lauder Companies to create new opportunities for emerging beauty brands in India," said Shri Sumeet Jarangal, Director, Startup India, DPIIT. "Through BEAUTY&YOU India, ELC has established a record of supporting founders and innovations that are shaping the future of beauty in India. We are proud to add a dedicated category for female-founded startups, which reflects our longstanding mission to promote women's advancement and leadership in our business, industry, and communities in India," said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, The Estee Lauder Companies, India. The Estee Lauder Companies is the leading prestige beauty company in India. Over the past 20 years, ELC has launched 14 brands locally, across makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance. ELC is committed to supporting rising brands, businesses, and talent in India through innovative programs and its strategic investment in Mountain Valley Springs India Private Limited, the company that owns Forest Essentials, the India-based luxury Ayurvedic brand. Launched in 2022, BEAUTY&YOU India actively supports India-focused beauty innovators with grants, mentorship, and industry access tailored to every stage of entrepreneurship. This program, which has attracted more than 1,500 applicants from more than 150 cities, has invested in grants to help foster a diverse community of entrepreneurs, promoting innovation and supporting women-led businesses. The expansion of BEAUTY&YOU India builds on ELC partnerships aimed at increasing women's workforce participation, advocating for women's health, and advancing women and girls across India. To support this mission, The Estee Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation and M*A*C Cosmetics, through the sale of M*A*C VIVA GLAM, have donated more than $7 million over the past decade into a portfolio of nonprofit partnerships. These partnerships include Pratham, Plastics for Change, and Room to Read. Additionally, through the global Breast Cancer Campaign, ELC has driven progress toward a breast cancer-free world by raising awareness, funding research, and empowering women to advocate for their breast health. In India, The Breast Cancer Campaign continues its efforts through partners including The Women's Cancer Initiative-Tata Memorial Hospital, where it supports breast health education and medical treatments.

