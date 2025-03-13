Mumbai, March 13: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Thursday, March 13, 2025, is being declared online by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This popular lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), is widely played in Assam's Bodoland. The winners’ list, along with ticket numbers, will be released online for easy access. Those participating in Thursday's lucky draw can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format will be available on the official website, bodolotteries.com, ensuring an ad-free experience for participants. Some of the most popular lotteries in Assam include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi, attracting a large number of lottery enthusiasts. Winners are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers carefully to claim their prizes. Scroll below to know when and where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result today (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result).

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for March 13, 2025, will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can check the winners' list online at bodolotteries.com, where the official results will be uploaded. The PDF file will contain all winning ticket numbers for easy verification. To avoid misleading sources, players should only refer to the official website. Click here to access the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) directly.

There are at least 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally operated, with each state having its own set of rules and regulations. Popular state-run lotteries include those in Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Nagaland, and Sikkim, among others. While lotteries can offer excitement and big rewards, they also come with financial risks. LatestLY advises players to approach lottery participation with awareness and responsibility, ensuring they play within their means and avoid excessive gambling.

