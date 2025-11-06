The Ex-Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, Nishant Batra, Joins Synergy Quantum as Shareholder and Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Global Growth in Secure Quantum Networking

New Delhi [India] / Geneva [Switzerland], November 6: In a major development for the global quantum technology landscape, Synergy Quantum (SQ), a global leader in sovereign quantum communications and post-quantum cybersecurity, announced today that Nishant Batra, until recently the Chief Strategy and Technology Officer of Nokia, has joined the company as Shareholder and Strategic Advisor.

With this move, Mr. Batra -- one of the world's most respected telecom and network strategists -- will help drive Synergy Quantum's mission to build the world's most secure quantum networks -- the essential layer linking next-generation quantum compute systems to governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure.

Midstream: The Missing Link in the Quantum Value Chain

In the rapidly emerging quantum economy, the technology stack is divided into three layers: upstream, where companies such as IBM Quantum, NVIDIA, Quantinuum, Sandbox AQ, and IonQ build quantum processors and AI algorithms; downstream, where users -- from banks and defense agencies to telecom and healthcare -- need secure access to these new computational capabilities; and the midstream, the layer that Synergy Quantum dominates.

The midstream is where secure quantum networks and sovereign integration take place -- the infrastructure that connects quantum compute power to real-world users through trusted, encrypted, and nationally controlled channels. Without this layer, no country or corporation can safely leverage the quantum revolution.

Synergy Quantum's Quantum Secure Network (QSN) platform -- which integrates QCBOM (Quantum Cryptographic Bill of Materials), Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), and satellite and drone-based secure links -- provides the critical architecture for nations to protect data, intelligence, and digital sovereignty.

Synergy Quantum's work with partners including C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics), CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), and leading global telecom providers positions it as a strategic enabler of national resilience in the quantum era.

From financial services and government defense systems to telecom, healthcare, and energy grids, SQ's technology ensures that the coming quantum revolution is both secure and sovereign.

"Every country must now build its own Sovereign Intelligence and Quantum-Secure Communications Network," said Jay Oberai, Co-Founder and CEO of Synergy Quantum. "We are building that infrastructure -- the bridge between the quantum compute layer and the national user base. With Nishant's vision and experience, we are accelerating that mission at a global scale."

Nishant Batra: A Strategic Architect for the Quantum Future

After leading Nokia's global strategy and technology, Nishant Batra has stepped down to focus on what he calls "the next frontier of network transformation." His decision to join Synergy Quantum as shareholder and Strategic Advisor, reflects a deep conviction that the future of secure connectivity lies in quantum-resilient, sovereign infrastructure.

"Quantum technologies will redefine how nations communicate, defend, and compete," Mr. Batra said. "Synergy Quantum is uniquely positioned to build the secure networks that connect AI & quantum computing to the real world. I'm proud to be part of this team in shaping that future -- where innovation, scale, and sovereignty converge."

At Nokia, Mr. Batra played a pivotal role in defining the company's 6G strategy, AI-driven network architecture, and global partnerships with operators and governments. His experience -- spanning Ericsson, Nokia, and global standards bodies -- gives him an unparalleled understanding of how large-scale networks are built, commercialized, and secured.

Mr. Batra's expertise lies in aligning breakthrough innovation with commercial scale, bridging the divide between next-generation research and industrial deployment. His global relationships across telecom operators, defence ministries, and infrastructure providers make him uniquely positioned to help Synergy Quantum accelerate the rollout of quantum-secure national and cross-border networks.

"Mr. Batra's leadership at the intersection of telecom, strategy, and innovation gives us unparalleled insight into how to build quantum-secure networks globally," added Dr Vipin Rathi (Co-Founder of Synergy Quantum). "Together, we will define the standards that protect the world's digital future."

A Strategic Partnership for a Quantum-Secure World

Mr. Batra will guide Synergy Quantum through Corporate & Technology Strategy -- steering product and roadmap decisions to ensure Synergy remains at the forefront of post-quantum security and sovereign communications. He will also strengthen the bridges with telecom operators, aerospace and defence firms, and sovereign entities worldwide. Mr Batra will also support Synergy Quantum as a trusted voice in the emerging standards and policies governing quantum-safe infrastructure.

This appointment marks a major milestone in Synergy Quantum's growth, reinforcing its identity as the 'midstream integrator' -- the company that connects global quantum and AI technologies to end-users through sovereign, secure, and scalable communication networks.

"Nishant's decision to join Synergy Quantum as a Shareholder and Strategic Advisor, marks a turning point for the industry," said Jay Oberai. "He brings the credibility, vision, and global insight needed to help nations and enterprises move from quantum curiosity to quantum readiness -- safely, securely, and sovereignly."

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum is a technology company pioneering quantum-secure networks, post-quantum cryptography, and sovereign communications solutions. Its product suite -- spanning QCBOM, PQC integration, QKD-enabled networks, and quantum-ready satellite systems -- empowers nations and enterprises to build secure intelligence infrastructures resilient to both AI and quantum threats. With active collaborations across India, the Middle East, and Europe, Synergy Quantum stands at the forefront of the transition from compute to communication in the quantum era.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815398/Synergy_Quantum.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580731/5077084/Synergy_Quantum_Logo.jpg

