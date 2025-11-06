Krishnagiri, November 6: In a disturbing incident, a 22-year-old woman employee of Tata Electronics Private Limited and her boyfriend were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly installing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a women’s hostel in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu. The accused, identified as Neelukumari Gupta from Odisha, was staying at Vidiyal Residency - a hostel housing over 6,000 women employees of Tata Electronics in the Lalikkal area of Hosur. Her boyfriend, Santhosh (25), was arrested from Bengaluru.

Police said Neelukumari installed the camera in the bathroom of a room occupied by women from northern India on November 2, following instructions from Santhosh. Fellow residents discovered the device two days later and alerted the hostel management, triggering panic and outrage among inmates. Dehradun: Hidden Camera Found Inside Washroom of Anandam Restaurant, Cleaner Arrested (Watch Video).

Preliminary investigation revealed that Santhosh had coerced Neelukumari into planting the camera by threatening to release her personal photos. She reportedly admitted to recording footage but claimed she never shared it. Acting on a complaint filed by a Maharashtra-based employee, Uddanapalli police booked her under BNS Sections 77 and 126(2), Section 9 of the Women Harassment Act, and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The discovery sparked a massive protest on Tuesday evening, with more than 2,000 women residents demanding immediate arrest of the accused and accountability from hostel management. Senior officials, including Krishnagiri SP P. Thangadurai and Hosur Sub-Collector Aakriti Sethi, reached the scene to pacify the protesters, deploying over 150 police personnel. Bengaluru: Man Records Wife’s Private Moments With Hidden Camera in Bedroom, Forces Her To Have Sex With Foreign Clients; FIR Registered.

Authorities have formed 10 police teams, including female officers, to inspect all hostel rooms for additional hidden cameras. A separate team has been tasked with tracing Santhosh’s movements. Meanwhile, Krishnagiri Collector C. Dinesh Kumar said the district administration will probe Tata Electronics’ alleged delay in alerting the police and ensuring the safety of its women employees.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

