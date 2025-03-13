VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 13: Gentlemen, it's time to step up your style game! Nykaa Fashion, India's go-to destination for all things fashion, is about to take your wardrobe to the next level with the launch of The Indian Garage Co. (TIGC), one of India's fastest-growing D2C fashion brands. With over 2000+ styles across apparels, the brand is set to revolutionize how men shop for fashion-forward, versatile, and globally inspired styles.

Blending global fashion influence with a distinct Indian appeal, the brand caters to the modern man who values individuality and effortless style. From oversized silhouettes to refined formals, every collection is meticulously designed for Gen Z and young millennial trendsetters.

The Indian Garage Co. brings a fresh wave of menswear to Nykaa Fashion, where every mood meets its perfect match. Think oversized, anime-inspired streetwear straight out of Seoul, breezy linen and embroidered textures made for sun-soaked escapes, sleek satin shirts and stretch chinos that move with you after hours, and sharp, power-packed formals that take you from boardroom to bar without missing a beat. Effortless, trend-driven, and always on point, The Indian Garage Co. makes everyday style anything but ordinary.

Founded by Anant Tanted in 2012, The Indian Garage Co. has cemented itself as one of India's most dynamic direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brands. Operating under a 'House of Brands' model, The Indian Garage Co. has successfully disrupted the market with its fast-fashion approach, delivering the latest trends at unmatched speed. With an ambitious roadmap that includes 100+ exclusive brand outlets in the next five years and an international expansion on the horizon, the brand is scaling new heights in the Indian fashion landscape.

Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director, CEO of Nykaa Fashion, and Head of Owned Brands, said, "At Nykaa Fashion, we are committed to curating the best of both Indian and global brands, providing our customers with access to the most desirable and cutting-edge styles. The launch of TIGC on Nykaa Fashion brings a bold new dimension to our ever-growing menswear portfolio, fusing high-street fashion with versatile essentials that are reshaping the future of modern menswear. As a one-stop fashion destination, we continue to expand our offerings, making trend-driven, high-quality styles more accessible than ever before."

Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO, The Indian Garage Co., shared, "As a digital-first brand, The Indian Garage Co. has always adapted to the evolving consumer landscape. Our collaboration with Nykaa Fashion is a strategic step in bringing our bold, trend-driven styles even closer to our customers. This collaboration strengthens our digital presence and reinforces our commitment to making contemporary, stylish apparel easily accessible across India."

To celebrate this milestone, The Indian Garage Co., in collaboration with Nykaa Fashion, is unveiling its latest campaign, 'Too Cool for School,' a high-energy digital campaign that encapsulates the confidence and individuality of today's youth. The campaign strategically integrates influencer collaborations, interactive social media activations, and targeted digital advertising across YouTube and Instagram to maximize engagement and conversions.

To further engage its audience, the brand is launching an exciting giveaway campaign, inviting fashion enthusiasts to participate and win exclusive prizes. This initiative strengthens The Indian Garage Co.'s commitment to connect.

Now available on Nykaa Fashion, The Indian Garage Co. is ready to shake up men's fashion with bold, trend-driven collections designed for those who embrace style with confidence. As Nykaa Fashion continues to evolve, the platform is expanding its lineup of menswear brands with exciting new launches, bringing together a curated mix of homegrown and global names.

