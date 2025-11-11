HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 11: The League, an invitation-based, members-only dating app for people with high standards and who know what they want, officially launches in India - marking its first step into Asia and ushering in a new era of intentional, elevated dating.

Recognized for raising the bar on modern romance, The League unites a community of ambitious, like-minded individuals who pursue excellence and hold their connections to the same high standards, creating relationships that are both meaningful and modern. Building on its success in New York, London, and across Europe, The League's India debut brings its signature approach to the country's most cosmopolitan cities - starting with bespoke launches in Mumbai and Delhi.

The League combines curated daily matches, vetted profiles, and a pay-to-join model to help every interaction meet a high standard. Applications are verified through official email IDs or LinkedIn, and every applicant must be endorsed by an existing member. Once approved, members can subscribe to access The League's exclusive network, where a capped number of matches is presented each day to foster connections that go beyond fleeting interactions. Members also gain access to a series of exclusive IRL events and date experiences that extend the app into vibrant, in-person communities.

To anchor its India launch, The League has also introduced The League Circle, a handpicked group of cultural connectors across Delhi and Mumbai who embody the spirit of a true League member. These individuals represent the ambition, taste, and intentionality that define the brand. The League Circle will play a vital role in shaping the India chapter by bringing together the first set of founding members to seed the community, co-creating IRL experiences that resonate with India's aspirational audience, and providing ongoing feedback to ensure the product continually reflects the needs and desires of this high-intent demographic.

"The League is designed for ambitious people who know what they want, in life, in love, and in a partner. It's a lifestyle ecosystem where members connect with others who move at the same pace, share the same values, and prioritize compatibility over convenience. The League curates matches to create a space where dating is elevated and connections go beyond fleeting interactions," said Anukool Kumar, Sr. Director, India & Middle East, Match Group.

Joining The League is a selective process designed to maintain a high-quality, balanced community. Thoughtful design, safety, and privacy are built into its features, creating a trusted space for connections that resonate.

The League is now available to download on The App Store & Google Play Store.

