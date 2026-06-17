VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: The day starts early and ends late for a lot of dads. Personal health often falls to the bottom of the priority list while office work, family responsibilities, school runs, household tasks, and making an effort to be present for loved ones. Meals become rushed, breakfast gets skipped, long gaps between eating become normal, and quick packaged snacks end up replacing healthier options.

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While dads spend so much time caring for everyone around them, they can easily forget to care for themselves. The good thing is that eating healthier does not have to mean following strict diets or complicated meal plans. Small, practical changes to everyday eating habits can go a long way in supporting a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Skipping Breakfast to Save Time

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Many fathers start their day with only a cup of coffee as they rush to work, drop the kids off at school, or manage a busy morning schedule. While it may seem like a time-saver, skipping breakfast can sometimes leave you feeling hungrier later in the day, which may increase the likelihood of reaching for convenient snack options or eating larger portions at meals.

The good news is that breakfast does not have to be time-consuming. Simple options like a bowl of yogurt with fruit and a handful of American pistachios, oatmeal topped with pistachios, or whole-grain toast with nut butter and fruit can be prepared in just a few minutes. Keeping nutritious ingredients on hand can make it easier to include a balanced breakfast, even on busy mornings.

Overlooking Smart Snacking

The right snacks can be part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Instead of relying on highly processed foods, choosing wholesome, nutrient-dense options may help add variety and nourishment to your daily routine. American pistachios are a convenient option for busy fathers, as they provide plant-based protein, dietary fibre, and healthy fats, making them an easy addition to everyday meals and snacks.

A Simple Addition to Everyday Nutrition: American Pistachios

For fathers looking for simple ways to improve their eating habits, American Pistachios can be a practical choice. They are easy to carry and can fit into a busy day--whether enjoyed as a quick snack at work, mixed into a breakfast bowl, sprinkled over a salad, or added to an evening snack.

American Pistachios provide plant-based protein, dietary fibre, and nutrients such as vitamin B6, copper, and potassium. Their combination of protein, fibre, and healthy fats may help make them a more satisfying snack option compared with many processed alternatives. Keeping a pack of American Pistachios within reach can be an easy way to include nutritious food in your daily routine without making major changes to your schedule.

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