‘Ye S**le B****ike Log’: Why Did Sanjay Raut Ask Media Not To Cut His Abuse-Laced Attack on ‘Rebels’?

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut sparked controversy on Wednesday, June 17, after he used abusive language while targeting party MPs allegedly considering a switch from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi amid growing speculation of defections within Shiv Sena (UBT), Raut referred to the suspected rebels as "Ye s**le b*****ke log, jo jaa rahe hai" and urged media organisations not to censor his remarks. "Don't cut it, run it," he told reporters.

The remarks came as Shiv Sena (UBT) faces reports of unrest within its parliamentary ranks. Raut accused the alleged dissidents of betrayal and claimed attempts were being made to engineer another split in the party through financial inducements. He challenged any MP planning to leave the party to first resign from Parliament and then openly join the NDA. How Many and Which Uddhav Thackeray MPs Could Switch Sides Before Monsoon Session 2026?

Sanjay Raut Hurls Abuses at Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebels

#WATCH | Delhi | Addressing a press conference over speculations of a split in the party, Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut hurls abuses at suspected rebel MPs, asks the media not to cut out his comments pic.twitter.com/eJUk8rINO1 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

Sanjay Raut Doubles Down on Remarks

Continuing his attack, Raut described the alleged rebels as "beimaan" and said, "These people are beimaan [traitors] and beimaani (dishonesty) is in their blood - we have started feeling that." When questioned later about his language, Raut remained unapologetic and defended his remarks.

"We use such words in Marathi language. What is wrong in it? I very well know what language to use and when. People must be spoken to in the language they understand. What will you say about a person who leaves a party by accepting INR 15 crores? Will you shower flower petals on such a person?" he said. At the press conference, Raut also said, "These s*** bh**** should leave...don't cut," while reiterating that "betrayal is in their blood." 'I Deny Being on Any Rebel List': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil Dismisses Defection Rumours.

Raut alleged that some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were being offered large sums of money to switch sides. He claimed an "important person" had informed him that efforts were underway to "buy" MPs from Maharashtra. "I was told that the rate is INR 50 crore and that INR 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," he said.

However, Raut said the party had no official confirmation of any split and was learning about the developments through media reports. He added that Shiv Sena (UBT) had already initiated legal measures, issued a whip ahead of its parliamentary party meeting on Thursday, and written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action in accordance with constitutional provisions. Of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs, only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the press conference.

"If anybody wants to leave, they should first resign. They have come to Parliament on our party's ticket and because voters elected them," Raut said. He added that the party had taken legal precautions and warned that any attempt to engineer a split would face a legal challenge.

"A legal battle will follow. It is not so easy. Anyone thinking that a few people can gather and settle matters through money is mistaken," he said. Raut also alleged that pressure was being exerted on Dharashiv MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar in connection with a court verdict in a long-pending murder case involving his father. He claimed the MP had been told he would receive a favourable outcome if he joined "their group."

"If this is happening, what remains of the Constitution, the courts and democracy?" Raut asked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Back Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai defended Raut's remarks, saying they should be viewed as emotional expressions rather than personal attacks. "Whatever is said, these are slangs, it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen," Desai said. He added that Raut was not targeting any specific individual.

Congress, an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT), also backed Raut. Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi described the comments as an emotional response to repeated attempts to weaken the party. "Their party was split, and MLAs were taken away. Now they are being targeted again. Sanjay Raut's anger is therefore understandable," Pratapgarhi said.

Rivals Attack Raut Over Language

Raut's remarks drew criticism from political opponents and leaders aligned with the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. State minister Sanjay Shirsat said the language used by Raut was inappropriate.

"I think abusing them and insulting them (rebel MPs) in this manner was not right. This must have been going on for a long time. The result is that today the MPs don't want to be with them," Shirsat said. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also criticised Raut and linked the comments to the party's internal troubles.

"... Sanjay Raut has now begun abusing them (rebel MPs)... This reflects the collapse of their party's leadership. They have broken away from Hindutva, leaving workers, cadre, MLAs, and MPs deeply dissatisfied and restless... using such words is unacceptable in civil society," Nirupam said.

Fresh Split Fears in Shiv Sena (UBT)

The controversy comes amid renewed speculation over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT), four years after the undivided Shiv Sena suffered a major rupture when Eknath Shinde led a rebellion that eventually resulted in the formation of the current Maharashtra government.

Raut maintained that the MPs were elected because of Uddhav Thackeray and the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, and not because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As Shiv Sena (UBT) prepares for its parliamentary party meeting, the leadership is expected to assess the extent of support within its ranks and respond to reports of possible defections.

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