New Delhi [India], June 23: At The Rise Insight, we are proud to stand as a genuine platform promoting authors, thinkers, and storytellers across India and beyond. With each passing season, the TRI Literary Awards have not only honored literary talent but empowered voices that deserve to be heard. Now in its 3rd successful season, the awards continue to evolve as a transformative platform that blends recognition, exposure, and community, genuinely committed to nurturing creativity and celebrating excellence.

Featured Literary Luminaries - Season 3 Honorees:

Vasu Sree Gangapalli Vasu Sree Gangapalli is a celebrated Indian author whose literary journey is a testament to emotional sincerity and poetic brilliance. His breakthrough title Echoes in the Silence brought to light unheard voices, followed by acclaimed works like Muddy Marbles and Imprints: Colours of Life.

He has received the Bharat Vibhushan and National Talent Award for Karnataka. His podcast and poetry continue to inspire readers globally.

Sanjeev Panackal ThomasSanjeev Panackal Thomas is a visionary leader whose journey blends business, literature, and reflection. From a scholarship at The Lawrence School to his role as President - Global Fiberglass, he exemplifies quiet ambition.

His book Karachi to Malabar explores love and identity. He was honored with a national CSR award by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Dr. Manjula RajanDr. Manjula Rajan is an experienced teacher and poet who channels personal and cultural insights into her writing. Her poetry explores the emotional landscape of women and life's transitions.

Her book Verses from Life has received wide appreciation. Her cross-cultural experience lends her poems deep authenticity.

GopaljiGopalji is a seasoned engineer, social leader, and bilingual author who brings depth and discipline to literature. His works are rooted in real-life experiences and spiritual reflection.

He has written in both Malayalam and English. His leadership roles enhance his voice as a socially conscious writer.

Er. Sudhir Kumar SahuEr. Sudhir Kumar Sahu is a distinguished civil engineer and author of 22 books covering mythology, financial literacy, and personal growth. He currently serves as Additional Chief Engineer at Hirakud Dam.

He is a Fellow of several top water resources bodies. His writing bridges science, culture, and empowerment.

Other Esteemed AuthorsDr. Jawahar Surisetti: Known as the "Think Professor," he redefines education with global impact and bestselling books like Mama and Me.

Sany Sayantanee: Assistant Professor and poet whose debut My Pen Bleeds reflects deep emotional and spiritual landscapes.

Happy Asati: Banker-turned-author of I'm Gonna Tell God Everything, a gripping, heartfelt novel inspired by real-world conflicts.

Baba KaranVeeR Gauttam: A global traveler and storyteller whose debut Nusqe captures adventure, culture, and introspection.

Manjri Sinha: A resilient writer and legal scholar whose life story reflects unwavering dedication and literary passion.

Shraddha Handigi: An engineer and bilingual poet whose self-help books and Kannada works are celebrated across platforms.

George Alexander: HR veteran and prolific writer known for over 12 books on leadership, empowerment, and social development.

Mukhpreet Singh Khurana: Mental health poet and podcaster, spreading awareness through soulful verses and thoughtful reflections.

Kallol Saha: A development expert and storyteller empowering rural India through action and narrative.

Anurag Achal: A poet-novelist whose humble journey from village life to literary prominence embodies grit and grace.

Dr. Kishore Chandra Dash: A physicist and author with global recognition in both science and storytelling.

Thakur Aniket Singh: Literary mystic from Pendrawan blending myth, memory, and reflection in unforgettable prose.

